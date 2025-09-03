Baaghi 4 Advance Booking Collection Day 1 (2 Days Before Release: Tiger’s Film Beats Ajay’s Raid 2 In 24 Hours

Baaghi 4 Advance Booking Collection Day 1 Today: Tiger Shroff, who was last seen in Ajay Devgn's Singam Again in 2024, is all over the headlines for his first release of the year. We are talking about Baaghi 4. Touted to be an action thriller, Baaghi 4 is the fourth installment of the successful Baaghi franchise and will have Tiger Shroff reprising his role of Ronny. Written and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 4 is directed by debutant A Harsha and has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

Interestingly, Baaghi 4 also features Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa and former beauty queen Harnaaz Sandhu who is making her debut with action thriller. To note, this A Harsha directorial marks Tiger's first collaboration with Sanjay Dutt and their face off has been one of the key elements of Baaghi 4. On the other hand, Tiger's sizzling chemistry with Harnaaz has also been the talk of the town. Given the massive buzz, Baaghi 4 has received a decent response in terms of advance booking

Baaghi 4 Advance Booking Collection Day 1

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Baaghi 4 ade a collection of Rs 1.18crores in 24 hours and the collection rose to Rs 1.35cr at 3:30PM

Baaghi 4 Beats Raid 2's 24 Hours Collection

Interestingly, with a collection of Rs 1.18cr in 24 hours, Baaghi 4 has managed to beat the 24 hours advance booking collection of Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 which happened to be around Rs 92.19 lakhs.

Baaghi 4 To Beat Kesari Chapter 2 Today

Given the trend, Baaghi 4 is now eyeing to surpass the total advance booking collection of Shahid Kapoor's Deva (Rs 1.67cr) and Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 (Rs 1.84cr) today.

Meanwhile, talking about Baaghi 4, Tiger told Bollywood Hungama, "Feeling restless, happy, excited, blessed, and grateful that the audiences are going to see a very different side of me in my next release Baaghi 4. I'm really looking forward to their response".