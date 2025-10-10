Deepika Padukone 8-Hr Shift Controversy: Fans Call Her 'Absolutely Right'; Netizens Spot Digs At Akshay & Ajay

Photo Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone, @akshaykumar, @ajaydevgn

Deepika Padukone 8-Hour Shift Controversy: Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone has found herself at the centre of a heated debate after reports surfaced about her demand for an 8-hour workday following motherhood. The controversy first grabbed headlines when filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga reportedly dropped her from his ambitious project Spirit opposite Prabhas. Soon after, speculation intensified as reports claimed that the makers of Kalki 2898 AD had also replaced her in the upcoming sequel, Kalki 2.

Now, for the first time, Deepika has spoken out about the matter, addressing the chatter surrounding her alleged "8-hour rule."

Deepika Padukone Reacts Strongly To Her 8-Hour Work Shift Demand Controversy

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has broken her silence on the swirling debates about her departure from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and the Kalki 2898 AD sequel, allegedly due to her insistence on fixed 8-hour work shifts. Renowned for her dedication and professionalism, Deepika spoke candidly about the double standards women actors often face in the industry - carefully making her point without naming anyone.

In a recent interview with CNBC TV18, the actress addressed the ongoing controversy and stated, "By virtue of being a woman, if that's coming across as pushy or whatever, then so be it. But it is no secret that a lot of superstars, male superstars, in the Indian film industry, have been working for eight hours for years and it's never made headlines."

She continued, "I don't want to take names now and make this into a whole thing but it is very commonly, publicly known that a lot of male actors have been working for eight hours a day for years. A lot of them only work for eight hours Monday to Friday. They do not work on weekends."

"While the Indian film industry is termed as an industry, we never really worked like an industry. We are a very disorganised industry. I think it's time we bring in some system," DP added.

Deepika Padukone 8-Hour Shift Scandal Reaction: Netizens Decode Her 'Male Superstars' Remark

During the interview, while Deepika didn't name anyone, netizens felt that she hinted at Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in her "male superstars" comment.

Reacting to the interview clip on Reddit, one of the users commented, "Akshay doesn't work on Sundays. Ajay avoids working on Sundays as well. Akshay works very early shifts and is usually done by 5p.m. He hates late night shoots and avoids them. Directors work around it by shooting day for night. Salman shows up when he feels like , again producers accommodate him."

Meanwhile, fans have come in support of the actress and backed her explanation. One of the users wrote, "I am not even a DP fan, but she is so right here. I love that for her that she is able to push the boundaries now.

People need to stop believing all rumors." Another fan commented, "She's so right. How many times hv we heard abt male superstars being super late to sets. Also, ppl like to pretend that her being criticized for her demands has nothing to do with misogyny bt it very clearly is rooted in misogyny.

I would also like to remind ppl that the industry is very happy to accommodate and protect male criminals. Would also like to remind ppl that Sanjay dutt sleeping around with 100s of women was celebrated and joked abt, while deepika talking abt "SEEING" other ppl before commiting to Ranveer was sl*ashamed to hell and back", while another comment read, "She is absolutely right. Of all the things to troll Deepika over, her wanting to only work 8 hours seems to be one of those rare occasions where her heart is in the right place."