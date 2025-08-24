Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Daughter Viral Video: Dua's Face LEAKED By Fan; Angry Netizens Slam Uploader

Photo Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Daughter: Known for their undeniable chemistry both on and off screen, Deepika and Ranveer have long been considered Bollywood royalty. But in September last year, they took on a new role that stole the spotlight: Mom and Dad. The couple, who have always kept a balance between public life and privacy, shared the news with a heartfelt post that sent fans and the film industry into a frenzy of excitement and blessings.

Last year, in a moment that melted hearts across the nation, Bollywood's most adored couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, stepped into a new chapter of their lives - parenthood. Their baby girl, born in September 2024, is all set to celebrate her first birthday next month, and fans can't stop gushing over this joyful journey.

Following the footsteps of Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and other celebs, DeepVeer, too, opted for a strict 'no-photo' policy for their lil girl. However, recently, in an unpleasant turn of events, a user secretly filmed DeepVeer's daughter and uploaded it to social media, leaving netizens furious.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Daughter Face Revealed By Fan; Angry Netizens Slam Video Uploader

After welcoming their first baby, a beautiful baby girl - Dua Padukone Singh, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh requested the paparazzi and media not to click their daughter's pictures and videos on social media. While the paparazzi have always respected DeepVeer's privacy for their lil angel, one of the netizens has exposed Dua's face online, stirring massive outrage online.

In a now-deleted video, the user secretly filmed DeepVeer's daughter Dua sitting on her mom Deepika's lap at the airport without their consent and uploaded it on Twitter (now 'X'). As soon as the 'Piku' actress saw the person filming them, she gestured with her hand and asked the person to stop it.

The video went viral in no time, leaving netizens fuming in anger. Reacting to the clip, one of the fans slammed the video uploader for revealing Dua's face online despite multiple requests not to do the same. Several angry users strongly criticized the user for the privacy breach.

One of the fans bashed the user and wrote, "Hey please Delete the video as both Ranveer and Deepika have strictly restricted pictures of their daughter (sic)," while another X user responded, "I don't think you should be posting this especially if the parents haven't given consent. Doesn't matter if she's a celeb baby but she's too young and this is morally wrong... (sic)." Another user commented, "She clearly doesn't want her to be recorded. please take it down. (sic)"

When Deepika Padukone Revealed She & Ranveer Singh Won't Be Showing Their Daughter's Face Anytime Soon

Earlier this year, in an interview with Marie Claier, Deepika Padukone opened up on her plan of raising their daughter Dua, planning to keep her away from the media limelight. Recalling her childhood, she said, "We weren't burdened with our parents' hopes and dreams. (sic)"

She added, "I don't ever remember my father sitting me down and saying, 'Hey, I'm a professional badminton player and I'm a celebrity.' I remember it being he was a father first and everything that we got to know of him was based on just our own curiosity and the fact that everything was just so normal. It was in fact only much later on in our lives where we found out that our father was a celebrity-when people approached him for autographs. (sic)".

Emphasizing on preservign Dua's innocence, the actress further added, "I don't know how much of this Ranveer is going to be okay with me saying. (sic)"