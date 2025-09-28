Farah Khan Unfollowed Deepika On Insta? Fallout Rumors Explode After Director's 2nd Dig At Her 8-Hr Shift Rule

Photo Credit: Instagram

Farah Khan-Deepika Padukone Fallout Rumors: Deepika Padukone has been in the news lately over her 8-hour work shift demand. After Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit', the actress was recently dropped from Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD sequel over her alleged work shift timings rule and a higher pay demand. Amidst the ongoing heated debate, director-choreographer Farah Khan seems to have taken another jab at Deepika in her latest YouTube vlog. Gossip mills are abuzz with rumors of a possible rift between the director and the actress after their Insta-unfollow drama. Read on...

Farah Khan Takes Another Dig At Deepika Padukone In Her Latest YouTube Vlog

Farah Khan's YouTube vlogs have a separate fan base. The Om Shanti Om director's YouTube channel (@FarahKhanK), featuring hilarious cooking vlogs inside popular celebs' kitchens - along with her cook Dilip's charm and unapologetic avatar - has taken the entertainment quotient to another level.

In her latest YouTube vlog, for which she visited Bolly heartthrob Rohit Saraf's house, Farah Khan threw another humorous jab at Deepika Padukone over her 8-hour shift timing demand. The Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari actor's mother made an appearance in Farah's vlog. When the actor revealed that it was the first time his mother appeared in front of the camera, Farah quipped, "Haan itna time toh Deepika Padukone ne nahi lagaya mujhe haan bolne mein."

Later, when Dilip Ji asked her when Deepika would come to their show, Farah joked, "jiss din tu gaon jaayega naa uss din aayegi." Soon after this, she took a dig at the actress and remarked, "Deepika Padukone ab sirf 8 ghanta shoot karti hai, usko show pe aane ka time nahi hai."

For those unversed, this was not the first time Farah Khan took a jab at Deepika Padukone over the 8-hour shift debate. Previously, she indirectly roasted Deepika when she visited Radhika Madan's house and talked about the demanding work shift timings in the television industry.

Farah Khan & Deepika Padukone Fallout Rumors Explode After Insta Unfollow Drama

Amidst Farah's second jibe at Deepika Padukone's shift demand, speculations of a possible fallout between Farah and Deepika are doing rounds on the internet. It all started with a Reddit thread in which the user pointed out that Farah Khan unfollowed Deepika Padukone on Instagram.

Currently, Farah and Deepika don't follow each other on Instagram. But it's unclear whether they unfollowed or never hit that follow button to begin with.