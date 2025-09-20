Deepika Padukone Drops FIRST Post Amid Kalki 2898 AD Controversy; Did Actress Take A Dig At Makers? 'People..'

Photo Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone, @vyjayanthimovies

Deepika Padukone Kalki 2898 AD Controversy: Bollywood's leading lady, Deepika Padukone, has found herself at the center of swirling controversy following her confirmed exit from the much-anticipated sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. The actress, who portrayed the character Sumathi (also known as SUM-80) in the first installment, was widely praised for her performance in the dystopian sci-fi film directed by Nag Ashwin.

Naturally, fans expected her return in the sequel. However, the makers recently made an official statement confirming that Deepika will not be part of Kalki 2898 AD 2, sparking a flurry of rumors and industry chatter. Amid the controversy, Deepika Padukone has made her first social media post, in which, according to fans, the actress has clapped back at the Kalki 2 makers.

Deepika Padukone Confirms King With Shah Rukh Khan In Her First Social Media Post After Kalki 2 Exit

Shortly after the announcement, several reports claimed that Deepika Padukone's alleged demand for a 25% hike in fees and a strict 7-hour working day were the primary reasons behind her removal from the project, as claimed by a Bollywood Hungama report. According to the report, the production team found these demands difficult to accommodate, especially considering the scale and budget of the high-concept franchise.

However, according to an India Today report, Deepika's exit wasn't entirely due to monetary issues. Instead, they claim her role in the sequel had been significantly reduced to a mere cameo. Reportedly, this change didn't sit well with the actress, who had invested deeply in the character of SUM-80 in the first film. Feeling sidelined in the evolving storyline, Deepika is believed to have chosen to walk away from the sequel voluntarily.

Amidst all the talks, Deepika Padukone finally confirmed doing her '6th film' with Shah Rukh Khan, which is 'King'. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Dua's mom has started shooting for SRK's next. In the wee hours of Saturday (Sept 20), Deepika shared a picture of her holding hands with SRK from King sets.

Did Deepika Padukone Take A Dig At Kalki 2898 AD Sequel Makers In Her Latest Instagram Post?

While Deepika Padukone's adorable picture with her King co-star Shah Rukh Khan, who is making waves with his smashing cameo in his son Aryan Khan's debut series 'The Bads Of Bollywood', it was the caption that caught everyone's attention. In the caption of her latest Instagram post, the actress talked about the "very first lesson" that Khan taught her "almost 18 years ago while filming Om Shanti Om".

She wrote, "The very first lesson he taught me almost 18 years ago while filming Om Shanti Om was that the experience of making a movie, and the people you make it with, matter far more than its success.

I couldn't agree more and have applied that learning to every decision I've made since.

And that's probably why we're back making our 6th movie together?

Seems like Deepika took a dig at Kalki 2898 AD sequel makers over the whole 'commitment' controversy in her caption game.

Deepika Padukone Upcoming Movies After Being Dropped From Kalki 2898 AD 2

After her exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit', Nag Ashwin's 'Kalki 2989 AD 2' and In Intern Hindi remake (still associated as the co-producer), Deepika Padukone is currenlty busy shooting for SRK's King. She also has Atlee's next with Allu Arjun tentatively titled 'AA22xA6'.