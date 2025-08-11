Weeks After 8-Hr Shift Debate, Deepika Padukone STEPS Away From Acting In A MEGA Film Opposite THIS Superstar

Photo Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone

Deepika Padukone Upcoming Movie Update: Currently embracing a new chapter in her life, Deepika Padukone is enjoying precious moments with her newborn daughter, Dua. After welcoming her first child with husband Ranveer Singh, the actress has gracefully stepped back from the limelight to focus on motherhood.

Back in June, Bollywood was sent into a frenzy after reports confirmed that Deepika Padukone had walked out of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film 'Spirit' - a decision that's stirred not just headlines, but a much-needed conversation across the Indian film industry. It was reported that the fallout with the 'Animal' director revolved around DP's alleged demand of a whopping 25 cr fee and an 8-hour working shift. Now, weeks after the 8-hr shift controversy, new mom Deepika has stepped away from acting in THIS long-awaited big film in which she was supposed to reunite with her former co-star. Read on...

Deepika Padukone Quits Amitabh Bachchan's Film Weeks After 8-Hour Shift Debate

In a move that has taken fans and industry insiders by surprise, Deepika Padukone has officially stepped away from the Hindi adaptation of The Intern, according to a Mid-Day report. The film, which was generating strong buzz due to its heartwarming storyline and star-studded cast, will now move forward without the leading lady who once championed the project.

Initially announced as both producer and lead actress for the remake of the 2015 Hollywood hit starring Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro, Deepika's involvement had heightened anticipation. Her pairing with veteran actor and her 'Piku' co-star Amitabh Bachchan, who stepped in for the late Rishi Kapoor, only added to the film's star power. But she will still be associated with the film as a producer. "This time, Deepika will step away from acting in the film to serve solely as a producer, overseeing the creative and logistical reboot. A new leading lady is being cast to play the part she was once slated to perform," a source close to the film informed the portal.

Announced in 2020, the Hindi remake of The Intern has faced multiple delays and is yet to go on floors.

Why Did Deepika Padukone Step Back From Acting In The Intern Hindi Remake?

As per the same portal, the change came as a part of Deepika's plan to expand her creative horizons. "The Intern is the first of five projects she plans to mount in the coming year. She is looking to tell stories that are globally relevant," the source added.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has a string of interesting projects lined up in her kitty. She will be seen in a pivotal role in Shah Rukh Khan's next 'King'. She is also playing the leading lady in Atlee Kumar's next directorial, AA22xA6, starring Allu Arjun in the lead. Additionally, Padukone also has Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2 with Prabhas.