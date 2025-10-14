Diwali 2025 Bollywood Releases: Thamma To Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat; Festive Fever Peaks With OTT & BO Clash

Photo Credit: Instagram/@ayushmannk, @harshvardhanrane

Diwali 2025 Bollywood Theatrical & OTT Releases: Lights, sweets, and a splash of cinematic magic - this Diwali, Bollywood is all set to double your festive joy with a dazzling mix of theatrical and OTT releases. As the season of celebrations approaches, the film industry is gearing up to deliver an entertainment overload, promising something for every mood and movie lover. From big-screen spectacles packed with action, romance, and drama to heartwarming stories premiering online, the Diwali 2025 watchlist is shaping up to be nothing short of spectacular.

Whether you're planning a theatre outing with family or a cozy binge session at home, this year's Diwali season ensures you won't have a dull moment. With Bollywood rolling out its brightest offerings, get ready for a week filled with lights, laughter, and larger-than-life entertainment.

Diwali 2025 Box Office Clash In Bollywood

This Diwali, Bollywood is all set to illuminate the festive season with a spectacular line-up of theatrical releases that promise to keep viewers glued to their screens. The air is thick with excitement as fans eagerly await new stories, fresh pairings, and the magic of cinema that perfectly complements the spirit of celebration.

The festive fever is at its peak as audiences get ready to witness a star-studded line-up - from anticipated blockbusters like Thamma to emotionally charged tales such as Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.

Theatres:

1) Thamma

Release Date: October 21, 2025

Director: Aditya Sarpotdar

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal

Get ready for a "thamakedaar" Diwali with Thamma (Thama), one of Bollywood's most anticipated releases this festive season. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film marks the latest addition to Maddock Films' expanding horror-comedy universe after Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya. Rooted in Indian folklore and mythology, Thamma offers a fresh, desi twist to the world of vampires - blending blood, love, and laughter in equal measure. Touted as a "bloody love story" with an eerie yet emotional core, the film promises to deliver a unique mix of romance, chills, and signature Maddock humour that has become a fan favourite over the years.

2) Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Release Date: October 21, 2025

Director: Milap Zaveri

Cast: Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat promises a tragic yet mesmerizing musical love story, capturing hearts with its poignant narrative and soulful melodies. The film also marks Harshvardhan's grand return to the big screen, following the smashing success of the Sanam Teri Kasam re-release, raising expectations for another memorable performance.

OTT:

1) Bhagwat Chapter One - Rakshas

Release Date: October 17, 2025, On Zee5

Director: Akshaye Shere

Cast: Arshad Warsi, Jitendra Kumar

Bhagwat Chapter One - Rakshas is a gripping crime thriller that dives into the dark underbelly of a prostitution racket and the tense investigation that unfolds. The story follows Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat (Arshad Warsi) as he hunts for a missing young woman named Poonam, uncovering shocking truths along the way. Adding layers to the mystery is Sameer (Jitendra Kumar), a college professor whose calm exterior masks a surprisingly complex and secretive side. With its mix of suspense, intrigue, and strong performances, the film promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

2) Baaghi 4

Release Date: October 17, 2025, on Prime Video (Yet To Be Officially Announced)

Director: A. Harsha

Cast: Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

After its theatrical release on September 5, Baaghi 4 is expected to hit OTT this Friday. The film marked Tiger Shroff's much-anticipated return to the Baaghi franchise, but despite the hype, it struggled to make an impact at the box office.