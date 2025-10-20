Diwali 2025: From Hrithik Roshan To Allu Arjun; Celebs Extend Heartfelt Deepavali Wishes For Fans

Photo Credit: Instagram

Bollywood Celebs Diwali 2025 Wishes: Bollywood's Diwali celebrations kicked off early this year with glamorous star-studded parties lighting up the city last week. Now, as the festival of lights is officially here, celebrities have taken to their social media platforms to share warm and heartfelt Diwali wishes with their fans. From glittering Instagram posts to heartfelt messages on Twitter, stars like Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, and many others are spreading festive cheer and gratitude, making this Diwali extra special for fans across India.

1) Allu Arjun

Pushpa star Allu Arjun took to his social media to share a picture of himself in a traditional outfit, extending warm "Happy Diwali" wishes to his fans.

2) Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan rang in Diwali 2025 on social media with two striking posts - one showing him waving to fans and another a picture of a glowing diya, spreading festive cheer and warm wishes across the nation.

3) Akshay Kumar

Taking to Twitter (now 'X'), Akshay Kumar wished "love, light and laughter" for his fans on Diwali.

4) Kalyani Priyadarshan

Actress Kalyani Priyadarshan, who is currently gearing up for her latest blockbuster Lokah Chapter 1's much-awaited OTT release on JioHotstar, wished her fans with a special Twitter post.

5) Hrithik Roshan

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Wishing Love, Light & Positivity surrounds you and your loved ones. Happy Diwali beautiful people (sic)."

6) Jr NTR

Hrithik's War 2 co-actor Jr NTR also wished his fans and wrote, "Wishing you and your family members a Happy Diwali. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali."

7) Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit extended her Diwali wishes to fans through a heartfelt post on her Twitter account, spreading festive joy and cheer.