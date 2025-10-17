Lokah (Hindi) OTT Release Date, Platform UPDATE: Will Hindi Dubbed Version Take Longer To Arrive On OTT?

Photo Credit: Instagram/@naslenofficial

Lokah Chapter 1 (Hindi) OTT Streaming Updates: Ever since Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra stormed into cinemas on August 28, it has been impossible to ignore the excitement surrounding the film. Directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan, the movie quickly became the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. Its unique blend of superhero fantasy, breathtaking visuals, and an engaging storyline has won over audiences across India, earning praise from fans, critics, and even some of the biggest celebrities in the industry.

The massive cinematic success has only intensified fans' curiosity about when they can watch the film from the comfort of their homes. Amid the soaring buzz, the anticipation for a digital release of Lokah Chapter 1 has reached fever pitch.

Lokah Chapter 1 (Lokah) Cast, Story & Budget

Starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen in pivotal roles, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra tells the thrilling story of a young woman in Bengaluru who possesses extraordinary supernatural powers. Her life takes a dangerous turn when she clashes with a corrupt police officer and gets entangled in a sinister organ trafficking network.

The film is reported to have been produced on an estimated budget of ₹30 crore, according to multiple media sources circulating online.

Lokah Chapter 1 OTT Release Date & Platform Update: Lokah To Arrive Online On Diwali?

Earlier, reports suggested that Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen's Lokah Chapter 1 was set to hit OTT platforms around Diwali 2025, approximately October 20.

However, a recent tweet indicates that fans will have to wait a bit longer, as the film's digital release has reportedly been delayed by two weeks.

When Will Lokah Chapter 1 Hindi Dubbed Version Premiere On OTT?

According to reports, the post-theatrical OTT streaming rights of Lokah Chapter 1 have been secured by JioHotstar, and the film is set to premiere on the platform.

If the reports are accurate, the movie will be available in Malayalam along with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It is expected that the Hindi-dubbed edition will be released alongside the South Indian languages. However, an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.