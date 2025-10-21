Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Budget, Box Office Target: Here’s How Much Film Should Earn To Become HIT - EXCL

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Budget, Box Office Target: After the successful re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam, actor Harshvardhan Rane is back to charm audiences once again with his new romantic drama, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. Paired opposite Sonam Bajwa, Harshvardhan steps into an intense love story that blends passion, heartbreak, and emotion.

Helmed by Milap Zaveri, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has arrived in cinemas this Diwali week, bringing a wave of romance amid the festive season. Interestingly, the film will face a box-office clash with Ayushmann Khurrana's Thamma, adding to the excitement. With its soulful storytelling and captivating performances, the film aims to deliver a heartfelt cinematic experience that will resonate deeply with fans of romantic dramas.

EK DEEWANE KI DEEWANIYAT BUDGET, PLOT, AND OTHER DETAILS

Bollywood's upcoming romantic drama Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is making waves ahead of its release, capturing attention with its powerful theme of unconditional love and a soulful soundtrack that's already striking a chord with listeners. The film's music has become a talking point, setting the perfect tone for its emotional and passionate storyline.

Interestingly, the movie has been certified 'A' by the censor board, marking it as the first Adults Only Bollywood film in over 20 years to release during Diwali. This bold certification, combined with its fresh narrative and heartfelt music, makes Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat one of the most intriguing releases of the festive season.

Filmibeat caught up with trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal to get insights into the box office prospects of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. He discussed how the film is likely to perform at the ticket windows, offering a clear picture of its commercial potential.

Talking about the film's budget, Rohit stated, "Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has been mounted on a safe and balanced budget of Rs 30 crore, including prints and advertising."

EK DEEWANE KI DEEWANIYAT BOX OFFICE TARGET AND DAY 1 PREDICTION

Talking about the box office target for Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Rohit Jaiswal stated, "With around 60% of its theatrical value expected from the Indian market, the film's economics have been smartly planned, keeping in mind its domestic appeal because of low overseas value. To earn a 'Success' tag, the movie needs to cross the Rs 40 crore mark, while anything above Rs 50 crore at the box office will firmly establish it as a hit. It is made on a very safe budget."

As per his prediction, the film is likely to mint around Rs 10 crore on the opening day (October 21).