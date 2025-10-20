Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat First Review: Harshvardhan Rane’s Film Is Straight From Heart; A Blend Of Love And…

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat First Review: Basking in the success of Sanam Teri Kasam re-release, Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane is returning to theatres with his new film, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. Touted as a harcore romantic drama, the film features Sonam Bajwa as the female lead alongside Harshvardhan.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is set to hit the theatres this week, coinciding with Diwali festivities and is set to clash with Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Thamma. film promises a mix of romance, drama, and emotions in a way that will keep audiences hooked.

EK DEEWANE KI DEEWANIYAT FIRST REVIEW IS OUT

The countdown has begun for Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, which is all set to hit theatres October 21. Excitement among fans is already at an all-time high, and the buzz has intensified after the film's first review went viral on social media.

Early reactions praise the film's storyline and stellar performances, fueling curiosity and anticipation among audiences. With both Harshvardhan and Sonam sharing the screen for the first time, fans can't wait to witness their sizzling chemistry on the silver screen.

The reviewer praised the film and wrote, "A film straight from the heart - a blend of love, pain, and obsession that leaves a lasting mark. #HarshvardhanRane delivers a deeply intense performance, while #SonamBajwa shines with grace and emotion. The music already had people hooked - every track adds soul to the story. A few slow moments and familiar tropes hold it back slightly, but the emotional core stays strong. Director #MilapZaveri brings back the old-school romance vibe with modern intensity."

He added, "Final word: Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is for true romantics who believe in passion that burns beyond logic."

Take a look at the post here:

EK DEEWANE KI DEEWANIYAT OVERVIEW: PLOT, CAST DETAILS

Bollywood's latest romantic drama, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, centers around the theme of unconditional love and has already created a significant buzz with its soulful, heart-stirring songs that are winning hearts across the town.

The film has been certified A by the censor board, making it the first 'Adults Only' Bollywood release in over two decades to hit theatres on Diwali. With its unique storyline, melodious soundtrack, and festive release timing, the film is generating curiosity and anticipation among audiences looking for something bold and romantic this festive season.