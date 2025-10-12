Filmfare Awards 2025: Alia's Best Actress Win For Jigra Triggers Backlash, Fans Fume, 'Yami Sidelined Again'

Photo Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt, @yamigautam

Filmfare Awards 2025: Lights, camera, glamour and... a star-studded night! From Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's reunion performance on stage to Kriti Sanon's dazzling tribute to Zeenat Aman, SRK's return as Filmfare host with Karan Johar and Maniesh Paul, and of course, the power-packed winners list, the Filmfare Awards 2025 ceremony was nothing short of magical. The 70th edition of the Filmfare Awards (Filmfare Awards 2025) was held last night at the iconic EKA Arena in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. While Kiran Rao's 'Laapata Ladies' won big with 13 awards, The Bads Of Bollywood's Lakshya had a reel-to-real-life moment on stage when he won the 'Best Debut' (Male) for Kill in front of King Khan.

However, seems like netizens are not quite happy with Alia Bhatt's Best Actress win for Jigra and have been criticizing her victory. Read on...

Filmfare Awards 2025 Winners: Alia Bhatt Wins Best Actor (Female); Who Else Was Nominated?

Just a day after Jigra celebrated its first anniversary in theatres, Alia Bhatt clinched the Best Actress (Leading Role) trophy at the 70th Filmfare Awards 2025 for her powerful performance in the film. For those unversed, directed by Vasan Bala and jointly produced by Karan Johar and Alia, Jigra - starring Bhatt and Vedang Raina in the lead - was a box office dud and failed to impress the audience.

The actress won the award in the 'Popular' category over Kareena Kapoor Khan (Crew), Shraddha Kapoor (Stree 2), Tabu (Crew), Yami Gautam (Article 370) and Kriti Sanon (Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya).

To note, Pratibha Ranta won the Best Actress (Critics) award for Laapataa Ladies, while Kartik Aaryan and Abhishek Bachchan shared the 'Best Actor In A Leading Role - Male' for Chandu Champion and I Want To Talk, respectively. On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao took home Best Actor (Critics) for his power-packed performance in Srikanth.

Netizens Disappointed With Alia Bhatt's Filmfare Awards 2025 Win For Jigra

Looks like Alia Bhatt's Jigra win at the Filmfare Awards 2025 didn't sit well with the netizens. They have been calling out Filmfare for their bias towards Alia. Netizens have also expressed disappointment over Yami Gautam being snubbed at the Filmfare Awards 2025 for her powerful performance in Article 370.

Reacting to Alia's Jigra victory, one of the Reddit users criticized the outcome and wrote, "I don't even know what to say anymore. How on earth does Alia Bhatt keep bagging every Best Actress award year after year, no matter what the movie's outcome is? The award is literally titled "Best Actress (Popular Category)", yet her film this time was a flop. How does that even make sense?

She's talented, yes and no one denies that. But this is her 6th win, and honestly, she truly deserved maybe 3 out of those 6. The rest? Pure favoritism. Every year it feels like Filmfare is just recycling the same names. What's even the point of nominating others if the result is already decided?

Yami Gautam gave a far more powerful and nuanced performance this year but of course, she gets sidelined again. So much for "popular" when it's just political.

It's exhausting watching deserving actresses lose just because the industry can't get over its obsession with one person. Bollywood really needs to fix this award culture."

Reacting to the thread, another netizen commented, "Everyone knows these awards are a joke now. But it still feels good when your fav wins for their hard work. That's why it's so annoying when someone undeserving gets awarded even though we all know it's not legit." A third user commented, "I just don't get why Filmfare keeps giving Alia awards despite all the backlash and criticism. And doesn't Alia herself realize how much hate this brings her? lol

And why were there 2 winners for Best Actor but not for Best Actress? Abhishek winning Popular best actor with a ₹1.50 crore lifetime collection movie is another level of joke." One of the Reddit users called out Filmfare for being "unfair". The comment read, "Film(un)fair awards"