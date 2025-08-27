Govinda-Sunita Ahuja Make FIRST Public Appearance Together Amid Divorce Case; Latter Clarifies, 'Ahaan Beta..'

Govinda-Sunita Ahuja Divorce Case: Govinda and Sunita have been married for over three decades, often regarded as one of Bollywood's most enduring pairs. Their chemistry has long been admired by fans, and their appearances together at public events often painted the picture of a strong, united front. But since earlier this year, the two have been making waves over their separation buzz.

After a string of speculations, a Hautterfly report claimed that Sunita Ahuja (Ssunita Ahuja) filed for a divorce from Govinda in the Bandra family court back in December last year under Section 13 (1) (i), (ia), (ib) of the Hindu Marriage Act 1955, which means adultery, cruelty and desertion.

Now, the couple seems to have shut down the divorce talks with their first public appearance together since the separation buzz.

Govinda & Sunita Auhja First Public Appearance Together Amid Divorce Case; Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

On Wednesday (April 27), amidst the ongoing Ganpathi Chaturthi 2025 celebrations all across the country, Govinda and Sunita Ahuja made their first public appearance together amidst their alleged ongoing divorce battle.

The two twinned in matching colour traditional outfits as they stepped out together in the city for Ganpati Bappa darshan. Govinda and Sunita happily posed for the paparazzi and clicked pictures with Ganpati Bappa while expressing gratitude with folded hands.

Hanesh Chaturthi 2025: Sunita Ahuja Reacts To Divorce Buzz With Govinda

Talking to the media amidst the Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 celebrations, as shared by Pinkvilla, Sunita Ahuja broke her silence on the ongoing divorce rumors.

When one of the paps asked her about the divorce, she sternly replied, "Tum log controversy sunne ke liye aaye ho ya Ganpati Bappa ka darshan karne ke liye."

Previously, Govinda and Sunita's daughter Tina Ahuja slammed her parents' divorce rumors and stated that she feels "blessed" to have such a beautiful family. Talking to HT, she reacted, "It's all rumours. I don't pay attention to these rumours."

"I feel blessed to have a beautiful family and I am really grateful for all the concern, love and support we have been receiving from the media, fans, and loved ones," she further added.

Sunita Ahuja Clarifies Her Remark On Son Yashvardhan's Debut Comparison With Ahaan Panday

A couple of days ago, Sunita Ahuja grabbed attention over her remark on his son Yashvardhan Ahuja's upcoming Bollywood debut. Talking to Eat Travel Repeat, when one of the netizens commented, "Yashvardhan itna handsome hai. Saiyaara mein usse hi hona chahiye tha", Sunita replied, "I wish. But usse better picture kar raha hai Yash."

On the day of Ganpati celebrations, Sunita Ahuja has clarified her remark and added that she is a "big fan" of Ahaan Panday.

In a video, shared by Pallav Paliwal, Sunita cleared the air and stated that she is feeling very happy for all the love and blessings Ahaan is getting. She further added, "Main chahti hoon humare film industry mei jitne bachche hai, unn sabka bhagwan naam karein."