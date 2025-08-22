Sunita Ahuja Accuses Govinda Of Cheating, Adultery Amid Separation Rumors? Divorce Case Filed? UPDATE

Govinda-Sunita Ahuja Divorce Updates: When whispers of trouble in paradise between Bollywood veteran Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja surfaced in February this year, the internet wasted no time in spinning it into a full-blown media storm. The couple, married for over three decades, has often been seen as one of the most enduring pairs in the Hindi film industry. Naturally, the speculation around their alleged divorce caused a wave of shock, speculation, and social media buzz.

Now, in a shocking turn of events, we hear that Sunita Ahuja (Ssunita Ahuja) has accused her husband-actor of cheating in a divorce case. Read on...

Sunita Ahuja (Ssunita Ahuja) Filed For Divorce From Govinda Last Year?

After nearly 38 years of marriage, rumors of divorce began swirling around Govinda and Sunita Ahuja since February this year, sending shockwaves across the internet. Later, Sunita dismissed the separation buzz. The lawyer claimed that Sunita had filed for a divorce last year, but then the couple sorted everything out between themselves.

According to a Hautterfly report, Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja supposedly filed for divorce from the 'Hero No. 1 ' actor in the Bandra Family Court last year on December 5, 2024. As the report claims, the 61-year-old actor was summoned by the court regarding the divorce case, but he did not appear.

Later, in May 2025, a notice to show cause was issued and from June 2025, the couple has been trying to work things out between themselves through the court-mandated counselling. Reportedly, while Sunita is quite punctual and has been attending the sessions regularly, Govinda is said to be missing from the sessions.

Govinda-Sunita Ahuja Divorce Update: Ssunita Accuses Actor Of Cheating?

According to the same report, Sunita filed for the divorce under Section 13 (1) (i), (ia), (ib) of the Hindu Marriage Act 1955, which means adultery, cruelty and desertion.

For those unversed, rumors of Govinda having an alleged extramarital affair with a 30-year-old Marathi actress caused a stir on the internet earlier this year.