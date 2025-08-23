Get Updates
Govinda-Sunita Divorce UPDATE: Actor's Team Addresses Rumors, Says 'Yeh Cruelty Jaise Claims Aa Kaha Se Rahe'

By
Govinda-Sunita Divorce UPDATE Actor s Team Addresses Rumors

Govinda-Sunita Divorce Rumors: The question surrounding veteran actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja's divorce has been circulating on the internet for too long. Are the B-town couple really parting ways? This is what everyone has been wondering ever since the alleged cheating case surfaced.

According to Hauterrfly's report, Sunita Ahuja filed for divorce from Govinda in December 2024. Since then, the couple has been trying to work things out. As of June 2025, they have been focusing on personal growth. Reports say that Sunita has been attending sessions regularly, while Govinda has missed a few.

As per the reports, Sunita has filed the divorce case against Govinda under the Section 13 (1) (i), (ia), and (ib) of the Hindu Marriage Act 1955. This means that the divorce has been filed under the alleged "Adultery, cruelty, and desertion."

Now, Govinda's team has finally said something on the ongoing divorce rumors. As per Hindustan Times' exclusive report, a close source said, "Even though things might look difficult as of now, but there is no divorce happening." The source added, "Log purane mudde phir samne lane ki koshish kar rahe hain, aisa kuch nahin ho raha hai."

Govinda's manager Shashi also broke her silence, saying, "Har couple mein thode bahaut mann mutav toh hote hi rehte hain. Yeh sab purani batein hai, jinhe ab mirch masala laga kar apne fayde ke liye log aur media istemal karne ki koshish kar rahe hain."

Shashi further debunked the claims of cruelty. Taking the side of the actor, manager said, "Govinda jaisa insaan kisi par haath nahin utha sakta, chilla nahin sakta toh yeh cruelty jaise claims aa kaha se rahe hain."

Shashi however, agreed that Govinda did miss some of the session in the court, but Sunita missed it too. He further claimed that there has been some problem in their relationship, but it is very common in every couple. The manager further claimed that the couple has managed to get past it and is happily together now.

