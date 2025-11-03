Haq Movie Cast Fees: Emraan Hashmi Or Yami Gautam - Who’s Charging More Money? Meet The Highest-Paid Star

Haq Cast Fees: After the success of Thamma And Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Bollywood is all set to witness the release of another exciting film. Well, we're talking about Suparn Verma directed Haq. Produced by Junglee Pictures, Insomnia Films, and Baweja Studios, the film features Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam in the lead roles.

Ever since its announcement, Haq has been grabbing eyeballs as the movie takes inspiration from the real-life landmark Supreme Court judgement of Shah Bano Begum Vs Mohd. Ahmed Khan, played by Yami and Emraan, respectively.

HAQ FILM OVERVIEW: PLOT, CAST AND ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

For those unaware, Haq brings to life a powerful story inspired by real events that shook India decades ago. The movie draws its essence from the true story of Shah Bano, a Muslim woman who courageously approached the Supreme Court in the late 1970s after being abandoned by her husband, Mohammed Ahmad Khan, a respected lawyer from Indore.

Married in 1932, the couple had five children, and Shah Bano's fight for justice eventually led to one of the most landmark legal battles in the country - Mohd. Ahmed Khan vs. Shah Bano Begum, famously known as the Shah Bano case.

The film sheds light not only on Shazia's personal journey but also on a larger social issue: a Muslim woman's fight for equality and justice in a male-dominated legal system. The courtroom drama is a fictional retelling based on Jigna Vora's book Bano: Bharat Ki Beti. While it takes creative liberty in its narrative, Haq stays true to the emotional and social core of the real story.

HAQ CAST FEES: HOW MUCH MONEY YAMI GAUTAM AND EMRAAN HASHMI ARE CHARGING?

According to a Times Now report, Emraan Hashmi has been paid a salary of Rs 12 crore for Haq. On the other hand, Yami took home Rs 7 crore for the courtroom drama. The salary details of Vartika Singh aren't yet out. The actress will be seen playing the important character of Mohd. Ahmed Khan's second wife.

Seasoned actress Sheeba Chadha is also a part of the film and is said to have charged Rs 1 crore for her character. This means Emraan is the highest-paid actor in the cast of Haq. However, an official confirmation regarding the cast fees is still awaited from the makers.