Heer Express Trailer 2 Out Now: Twice the Emotions, Twice the Drama, Endless Humour! Watch Now!

Buzz around Heer Express has been picking up steam ever since its first look, with audiences praising its heartwarming blend of emotions, family values, and entertainment. Praised as a refreshingly clean and wholesome family film, the first trailer struck a chord for its gripping storyline and stellar ensemble cast. Now, the makers have launched Trailer 2, turning up the excitement. The new trailer offers a deeper look into Heer's inspiring journey and even more laughter, love, and drama for audiences.

The film stars fresh talents Divita Juneja and Prit Kamani alongside legends Ashutosh Rana, Gulshan Grover, Sanjay Mishra, and Meghna Malik, bringing together a perfect mix of new energy and seasoned brilliance. Shot across breathtaking UK landscapes, Heer Express is set to deliver a breezy yet emotional journey.

Tulip Entertainment in association with Merry Go Round Studios and Creative Strokes Group present Heer Express. Produced by Umesh Shukla, Ashish Wagh, Mohit Chhabra, and Sanjay Grover, the film is co-produced by Sampada Wagh and directed by Umesh Shukla. Catch Heer Express in theatres near you on 12th September 2025!