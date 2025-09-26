Homebound Budget, Box Office Target: Here’s How Much Ishaan Khatter-Vishal’s Film Should Earn To Become HIT

Homebound Budget And Box Office Target: After winning hearts at international festivals, Neeraj Ghaywan's much-awaited film Homebound has finally arrived in theatres. Starring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in lead roles, the movie has been the talk of the town ever since its powerful trailer dropped.

What makes Homebound special is its real-life inspiration. The story is adapted from a 2020 New York Times article by Basharat Peer, which captured global attention during the pandemic. The film's moving narrative has already earned standing ovations at prestigious events like the 2025 Cannes Film Festival and the 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

In fact, even before its theatrical debut, Homebound created history by being chosen as India's official entry to the Oscars 2026.

HOMEBOUND BUDGET, CAST, AND OTHER DETAILS

Homebound brings together a talented cast including Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa in a story that has already captured international attention. Nominated for the Oscars, the film explores ambition, social injustice, and friendship against the backdrop of rural India during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film is inspired by Basharat Peer's 2020 New York Times article, originally titled Taking Amrit Home and now known as A Friendship, a Pandemic, and a Death Beside the Highway. Produced by Dharma Productions, it follows the journey of two childhood friends from a small North Indian town, played by Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa.

Aspiring to join the police force as a way to overcome poverty and social discrimination, the friends face numerous challenges, including religious tensions and caste divisions, which put their bond to the ultimate test.

Critics and audiences alike have praised the film for its storytelling and performances. Homebound has already won Best Film and Best Director (Neeraj Ghaywan) at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), cementing its place as one of the most talked-about Indian films of the year.

Filmibeat recently spoke with trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal to get a closer look at the box office prospects of Homebound. Talking about the film's budget, Rohit stated, "Homebound has been produced on a modest budget, reportedly around Rs 3 to 5 crore at most, not more than that."

HOMEBOUND BOX OFFICE TARGET

If we keep its budget in mind, Homebound needs to earn at least Rs 7 crore to be considered a successful venture at the box office.