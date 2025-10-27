Human Cocaine Full Cast, Release Date: All You Need To Know About Pushkar Jog, Ishita, Siddhanth's Thriller

Get ready for a film that pushes the boundaries of storytelling and dares to enter a world rarely explored on Indian screens. Human Cocaine is a high-octane psychological thriller that dives deep into the sinister underworld of real crime and the chilling trade where humans are used as living drug carriers.

After winning hearts with Zabardast and earning immense popularity as the runner-up of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 1, Pushkar Jog once again takes a daring leap into a gritty, emotionally charged universe that challenges every limit of performance and realism. Following his acclaimed Marathi hit Victoria - Ek Rahasya, this project signals a bold new chapter in his cinematic journey.

Pushkar Jog reveals "Human Cocaine is one of the most demanding films I've ever done. It tested me mentally, physically and emotionally. To portray this character with honesty, I went through intense workshops to understand the psychological chaos of a man trapped inside the dark maze of drug cartels and cyber syndicates."

Starring Ishita Raj, Siddhanth Kapoor, Zakir Hussain and a powerful ensemble of British actors, the film carries a raw international aesthetic. Directed and written by Sarim Momin, and produced under the banners Scarlet Slate Studios, Vinelight Ltd and Textstep Services Pvt. Ltd. in association with Goosebumps Entertainment, Human Cocaine is produced by Chee Teng Joo and Harit Desai. The film is shot by director of photography Sopan Purandare, and edited by Sandeep Francis. The gripping score by Kshitij Tarey and choreography by Pawan Shetty and Khalid Sheikh add another layer of intensity to this one-of-a-kind cinematic experience.

Shot extensively across the UK, Human Cocaine is not just a film - it is an unflinching mirror to a world we are afraid to confront.

Releasing in theatres on 16 January 2026.