Jolly LLB 3 Budget, Box Office Target: Here’s How Much Akshay-Arshad’s Film Should Earn To Become HIT - EXCL

Jolly LLB 3 Budget And Box Office Target: One of Bollywood's most loved courtroom comedy-drama franchises is back on the big screen. Jolly LLB 3 released in theatres today (September 19, 2025), and the buzz around it is already sky-high. The highlight of this new chapter is the face-off between Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, as both actors return to play rival Jollys.

Their clash inside the courtroom brings a mix of sharp arguments, humour, and emotional moments that promise to keep viewers entertained. Adding to the excitement, Saurabh Shukla reprises his iconic role as the witty and outspoken judge, ensuring plenty of laughter and memorable dialogues.

The journey of Jolly LLB has been quite remarkable. The first part in 2013 introduced audiences to Arshad Warsi as Jolly, winning praise for its refreshing take on legal drama. In 2017, the second installment starred Akshay Kumar and went on to become a box-office hit. Now, with Jolly LLB 3, director Subhash Kapoor has brought both stars together for the first time in the franchise, giving fans double the power and double the entertainment.

JOLLY LLB 3 BUDGET, CAST, AND OTHER DETAILS

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the third installment of the hit franchise brings together Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, who clash as rival Jollys in a high-stakes legal battle. This time, the heart of the story lies in a socially relevant case - a struggling farmer standing up against a mighty politician trying to seize his land.

The trailer showcases how both lawyers fight the same case with very different strategies. While one leans on wit and clever loopholes, the other sticks to sharp moral arguments, creating a tense rivalry that leaves audiences wondering who will emerge as the real Jolly.

The franchise's much-loved characters also return, adding to the excitement. Saurabh Shukla once again steps into the role of the witty yet commanding judge, bringing comic relief and authority to the courtroom. Amrita Rao and Huma Qureshi also reprise their roles, ensuring continuity and depth to the narrative.

Filmibeat spoke to trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal to understand the box office prospects of Jolly LLB 3. He shared his views on the film's release plan, market expectations, and how the franchise could perform at the ticket windows.

Talking about the film's budget, Rohit stated, "Jolly LLB 3 has been made on a budget of around Rs 80 crore."

JOLLY LLB 3 BOX OFFICE TARGET AND DAY 1 PREDICTION

Talking about the box office target for Jolly LLB 3, Rohit Jaiswal stated, "Jolly LLB 3 needs to collect Rs 100 crore as net collection to get the hit tag."

As per his prediction, the actioner is likely to mint around Rs 9 crores on the opening day (September 19).