Jolly LLB 3 Cast Fees: Akshay Kumar Or Arshad Warsi - Who’s Charging More Money? Meet The Highest-Paid Star

Jolly LLB 3 Cast Fees: Bollywood fans are eagerly waiting for Jolly LLB 3, which is set to release this week. The film is already generating a lot of excitement with its courtroom scenes packed with humour and star-studded cast. Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar return to the franchise as two rival Jollys, alongside Saurabh Shukla.

For those unaware, Arshad Warsi played the main protagonist in the first Jolly LLB (2017) film followed by the second part starring Akshay Kumar. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, known for helming the previous films in the Jolly LLB franchise, the third installment adds fresh energy with both actors coming together.

With more entertaining sequences and intense courtroom drama, Jolly LLB 3 is expected to take the story to the next level and fans are excited to see how this new chapter unfolds.

JOLLY LLB 3 OVERVIEW: PLOT, CAST, RELEASE DATE AND OTHER DETAILS

The Jolly LLB 3 trailer gives fans a clearer look at the story's core conflict. It focuses on the rivalry between the two Jollies and highlights a socially important issue involving a politician and a farmer whose land is being grabbed. The video shows how both Jollies approach the case using their own sense of morality, ethics, and clever legal tactics, including technical loopholes.

The trailer also hints at a dramatic showdown to determine who is the more influential Jolly in the courtroom.

Returning for this third installment are many familiar faces from the franchise. Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar will portray the two Jollys, while Saurabh Shukla reprises his role as the judge. Additionally, Amrita Rao and Huma Qureshi will return as Sandhya and Pushpa Mishra, continuing their roles from the earlier films. Jolly LLB 3 is scheduled to release on September 19, 2025.

JOLLY LLB 3 CAST FEES: HOW MUCH MONEY AKSHAY KUMAR, ARSHAD WARSI ARE CHARGING?

An Asianews report has revealed the fees charged by the star cast of Jolly LLB 3. Akshay Kumar is said to have received a whopping Rs 70 crore for his role, while Arshad Warsi reportedly earned Rs 4 crore. This means the 'Khiladi' star is the highest-paid cast member of Jolly LLB 3.

The seasoned actor Saurabh Shukla is playing a judge in the film and has reportedly got Rs 70 lakh. Huma Qureshi, who plays the female lead opposite Akshay, reportedly received Rs 2 crore for her role. On the other hand, Amrita Rao is playing Warsi's wife and is said to be getting Rs 1 crore for her part.