Jolly LLB 3 Trailer Release Time Today: When Will Akshay-Arshad’s Courtroom Drama Sequel Trailer Be Out?

Photo Credit: Arshad Warsi Instagram

Jolly LLB 3 Trailer Release Time: It's a cinematic clash fans have been waiting years for-Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, both known for their portrayal of the iconic 'Jolly', are finally coming face-to-face in the much-awaited Jolly LLB 3. With both actors reprising their roles from the previous installments of the hit courtroom comedy franchise, anticipation around the film has reached a fever pitch.

The buzz began with the teaser and announcement video, which took the internet by storm. Packed with witty one-liners and a cheeky face-off, the glimpse set the tone for what fans believe will be one of the biggest comedy dramas of the year. Now, with the trailer set to release today, all eyes are on how this courtroom clash will unfold on screen.

Jolly LLB 3 Trailer Runtime, Certification

In true Jolly fashion, the makers decided to take an unconventional route for the trailer launch event. Instead of choosing a venue themselves, they left it to fans to decide through a quirky voting game on social media. The result? A double dhamaka.

Both Kanpur and Meerut, cities deeply connected to the small-town essence of the Jolly universe, were picked. Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi will first land in Kanpur for the grand trailer unveiling, followed by a second launch in Meerut, ensuring that the heartland of India gets a front-row seat to the madness.

According to several Twitter pages (verified), the Jolly LLB 3 trailer, with a runtime of 3 minutes 7 seconds, received a "UA 13+" rating from the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) board.

Jolly LLB 3 Trailer Release Time Today

With the trailer launching today and buzz continuing to grow, Jolly LLB 3 looks set to be a crowd-puller. Whether it's the return of familiar faces, the satirical punches, or the legal drama wrapped in laughter, audiences seem ready to book their seats.

While the makers are yet to officially announce the trailer release time, it is expected that the highly-anticipated Jolly LLB 3 trailer is likely to be dropped today after 10:00 am. The trailer launch event in Kanpur will take place at the Rave 3 Mall.

Fans can watch the trailer on Star Studios' official YouTube channel along with the actors' official Instagram handles.

Jolly LLB 3 Release Date

Fans are especially excited to see the chemistry and courtroom confrontation between Akshay and Arshad, two actors with distinctly different comedic styles. Add to that the return of the legendary Saurabh Shukla as the no-nonsense, scene-stealing judge. Director Subhash Kapoor returns to helm the third installment, promising a narrative that is both entertaining and thought-provoking.

Amidst soaring buzz, Jolly LLB 3 is all set to arrive in cinemas on September 19, 2025.