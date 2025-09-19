Was Deepika Really Dropped From Kalki 2898 AD Sequel? Real Reason Why DP Quit Kalki 2 Amid 'Fee Hike' Demand

Kalki 2898 AD Controversy Update: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has found herself at the center of a major controversy following her confirmed exit from the much-anticipated sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. After winning hearts with her performance as Sumathi (also known as SUM-80) in the first film, her absence in the follow-up has raised many eyebrows. While the official announcement was diplomatic, behind-the-scenes whispers suggest a more complicated story involving high fees, strict work hours, and creative differences.

Kalki 2898 AD Controversy: Deepika Padukone's Shocking Demands (Alleged) Led To Her Removal

The news of Deepika Padukone no longer being part of the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD has sparked widespread debate in Bollywood circles and among fans. Deepika, who portrayed the character Sumathi (also called SUM‑80) in the first installment, received significant praise for her performance. Her exit has led to questions around what went wrong behind the scenes-commitment, financial demands, or perhaps creative differences.

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, DP allegedly demanded a salary hike by 25% for the sequel, along with a 7-hour working shift.

"Deepika Padukone demanded a 25 percent increment on the acting fees she was paid for the first part of the film," the report claimed, continuing, "That's not all, she put her foot down on shooting for just 7 hours a day. Given that Kalki 2898 AD is a VFX heavy film, such short shoots was likely to shoot up the budget by a reasonable amount. The producers were willing to provide a luxury vanity to Deepika for rest, in return of longer shoot hours, but she refused. They also tried to negotiate finances, given that even Prabhas had not asked for an increment in fees. She and her team refused to adjust on either."

NOT Dropped; Deepika Padukone Walked Out Of Kalki 2898 AD! Real Reason Revealed

Now, according to India Today, it was Deepika Padukone who walked away from the sequel after her role was reduced to a "cameo" in the last minute. "The sequel was initially planned to revolve around Deepika's character. However, a few days back, the makers informed her that there had been changes in the script, and her part was now almost reduced to a cameo. Deepika's team was shocked to discover that as they were looking forward to shooting for 'Kalki 2'. Thus, they decided to part ways," the source informed the daily.