Karisma Kapoor Vs Priya Sachdev: Sunjay Kapur ₹30,000 Cr Property Fight Intensifies; Sister Supports...

Karisma Kapoor Vs Priya Sachdev: Late businessman Sunjay Kapur's empire, valued at a staggering ₹30,000 crore, has ignited a high-stakes family drama after his children with actor Karisma Kapoor challenged the contested will of their stepmother, Priya Sachdev Kapur, in a fierce legal battle. Karisma and Sunjay's children, Samaira and Kiaan, claimed that the will produced by their step-mom Priya Sachdev was suspicious and potentially forged. Their legal petition questions the authenticity of the document, which surfaced seven weeks after Sunjay's passing and allegedly hands over entire control of assets to Priya.

Despite being Class-I legal heirs under Indian succession law, the children claimed they were completely excluded from the will, which they argue violates their lawful right to a share of their father's estate.

Sunjay Kapur Property Dispute: Priya Sachdev Counterattacks Stepkids (Karisma Kapoor Children)

The death of industrialist Sunjay Kapur has set off a storm within his extended family, igniting a legal battle over his estimated ₹30,000 crore estate. At the center of the dispute are his children with Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor, who have moved the Delhi High Court to challenge the will presented by their stepmother, Priya Sachdev Kapur. What unfolded next has become one of India's most talked-about family inheritance feuds.

In a dramatic twist to the already explosive ₹30,000 crore inheritance dispute following the death of businessman Sunjay Kapur, his third and last lawfully wedded wife Priya Sachdev Kapur delivered a fierce legal counter to the claims filed by Karisma Kapoor's children, Samaira and Kiaan. Priya's legal team informed the court that ₹1,900 crore had already been transferred to Samaira and Kiaan just a couple of days before they filed the lawsuit.

According to NDTV, Priya's legal team questioned, "All this crying and weeping that is going on, just six days before the suit, the plaintiffs received Rs 1900 crore from the trust. What more do they want?" Her attorney further added, "Please have some sympathy for the soul of the deceased. I (Priya) have a 6-year-old child... You (Karisma) were nowhere to be seen for the last 15 years."

Karisma Kapoor Vs Priya Sachdev: Who Is Sunjay Kapur's Sister Supporting In 30,000 Property Fight?

And now, the much-talked-about Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30,000 cr estate inheritance fight has deepened with the late businessman's sister's latest remark. Talking to ANI, Sunjay Kapur's sister Mandhira Kapur Smith has come out in support of Karisma's kids and stated that Priya's will "doesn't make sense". "I'm very happy about it because finally the family will know something and have some knowledge about anything really. I believe in the justice system in India, so I'm hoping it will bring more clarity, more visibility and transparency to everything, (sic)" she was quoted as saying.

Publicly announcing her support for Samaira and Kiaan, Mandhira added, "I stand by them because I do not think that if anyone knows the relationship they have had with their father and for their father not to have them a part of the will, it just doesn't add up. Doesn't make sense. So I stand by them."

Previously, late Sunjay Kapur's mother Rani Kapur entered the ongoing legal battle alongside Kiaan-Samaira and argued that she had been completely excluded from claiming the Rs 10,000 cr worth assets which she felt was her.