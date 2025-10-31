Katrina Kaif Baby Bump: Mom-To-Be Katrina's Private Pics From Balcony Goes Viral; Fans Fume, 'Where's Privacy'

Photo Credit: Instagram/@katrinakaif

Katrina Kaif Baby Bump Pics: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have all the reasons to be on cloud nine as the beloved B-Town couple is all set to embrace parenthood very soon. The couple, who tied the knot in a lavish and intimate ceremony on December 9, 2021, at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan

Now, as VicKat are gearing up to welcome their first baby anytime soon, all eyes are on the soon-to-be-parents... quite literally! Ahead of her baby's delivery, pictures of mom-to-be Katrina enjoying her private moment on her balcony at home have gone viral on the internet, leaving the netizens fuming in anger.

Mom-To-Be Katrina Kaif's Private Moment From Her Balcony Goes Viral Ahead Of #Baby1 Arrival

Fans have been eagerly waiting with bated breath for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's baby arrival. Last month, the couple broke the internet with their pregnancy announcement. Sharing the good news with the world, Vickat shared a heartwarming black-and-white polaroid picture of pregnant Katrina with Vicky caressing her baby bump.

They captioned the post, "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude. 🙏🏽

ॐ"

As the countdown to #Baby1 begins, excitement around Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's first child is at an all-time high. Earlier reports suggested the couple was expecting their little one between October 15 and 31.

Now, amidst the growing anticipation, the internet seems to have now crossed a line. Fresh pictures of the glowing mom-to-be enjoying a quiet moment on the balcony of their sea-facing home have taken the internet by storm, leaving fans angry.

Angry Netizens React To Pregnant Katrina Kaif's Viral Baby Bump Pics

Photos of the mom-to-be enjoying a private moment on the balcony of their sea-facing residence have surfaced online, sparking outrage among fans over the blatant breach of privacy. Reacting to the pictures, fans have slammed the portal for breaching her privacy and sharing the pictures on the internet. "How cheap," one of the users wrote, while another commented, "Where's the privacy??? It's her home , y clicking her at her balcony?".

Meanwhile, a third user commented, "Hv u heard of responsible journalism?? Or a thing called privacy?? Plz read it in the dictionary... before getting into journalism..". Other comments read, "Let her be.... why invade her privacy", "This is a crime! Police should take action on this person who was taking pic and invade someone privacy."