Katrina Kaif Delivery Due Date UPDATE: Baby #1 Countdown BEGINS? Dad-To-Be Vicky Kaushal Spills BIG Hint

Photo Credit: Instagram/@katrinakaif

Katrina Kaif Delivery Due Date: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to embrace parenthood very soon. The Bollywood power couple is reportedly gearing up to welcome their first baby this month, according to various media reports. As VicKat fans eagerly await the Jr. Kaushal/Jr. Kaif, the soon-to-be dad, Vicky, has dropped a major update on his wife's delivery due date, and excitement is running high among fans and well-wishers. According to industry buzz, Vicky and Katrina are preparing to welcome their bundle of joy anytime soon.

For those unversed, the couple tied the knot in a lavish and intimate ceremony on December 9, 2021, at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Pregnancy Announcement Post

Bollywood is buzzing with excitement as reports suggest that actress Katrina Kaif is expecting her first baby with husband Vicky Kaushal. Last month, the couple broke the internet with their pregnancy announcement post on Instagram.

Sharing a beautiful black and white polaroid picture of them in a joint post, in which Vicky is seen cradling pregnant Katrina's cute baby bump, they captioned it, "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude. 🙏🏽

ॐ"

From Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, to Kriti Sanon, Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Karan Johar, among others, showered love and blessings on the soon-to-be-parents' post.

Katrina Kaif Pregnancy LATEST Update: When Is Tiger 3 Actress Due For Delivery?

Earlier, it was reported that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are expected to welcome their first baby this month, between October 15-30. While fans can't wait to catch a glimpse of their little one, Vicky shared that their baby is "almost there".

In a recent conversation with Yuvaa, the actor beamed with joy and shared how excited he is to become a father. "Just being a dad. Really looking forward to it. I think it's a huge blessing, and exciting times. Almost there, so fingers crossed. Mujhe lag raha hai main ghar se hi nahi nikalne wala hoon, (sic)" he shared.