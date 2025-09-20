Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Baby Birth Date LEAKED: Here’s When Katrina Is Likely To Deliver Her First Child

Katrina Kaif Delivery Date Update: Ever since their lavish wedding in December 2021, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have often been in the spotlight for pregnancy rumours. However, every time, the speculations turned out to be false. Interestingly, the actress' pregnancy reports have resurfaced once again after a recent picture of the actress started making rounds online.

ARE VICKY KAUSHAL AND KATRONA KAIF EXPECTING THEIR FIRST CHILD?

The viral image, originally shared on Reddit, shows Katrina Kaif in a stunning maroon gown during a photo shoot. While she poses looking away from the camera, fans were quick to notice what appeared to be a visible baby bump under the body-hugging outfit.

Though neither Katrina Kaif nor Vicky Kaushal has made an official statement, the photo has fueled fresh buzz across social media, leaving fans curious about whether the couple is indeed expecting their first child.

Amid all this, a new report has confirmed that the couple is indeed expecting their first child. Not just that, the portal also has shared an update on the Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani actress' delivery date. Yes, you read that right!

KATRINA KAIF TO DELIVER THE BABY NEXT MONTH

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, Katrina is all set to welcome the baby in October. Isn't this an amazing news?

Revealing the same, a source informed the portal, "She is the third trimester of her pregnancy. The delivery is expected next month before October 15 and October 30. The actress and her hubby, Vicky Kaushal, prefer to keep it under wraps and probably want to announce about it after the birth of the baby."

However, an official announcement regarding the same is still awaited.

For those unaware, Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in an intimate wedding ceremony held at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. Since then, the actress is comparatively less active on the acting front and is seen only three films - Phone Bhoot, Tiger 3, and Merry Christmas.

Everyone was wondering why she's not signing more movies. Well, we know the reason now. Here's wishing the couple best wishes.