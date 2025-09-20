Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy CONFIRMED? Amid Speculations, Actress's UNSEEN Pic Goes Viral; Fans Notice Baby Bump

Katrina Kaif Pregnancy Rumors: Bollywood is once again abuzz with speculation, and this time it's all about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Earlier this week, rumors began swirling online that the power couple might be expecting their first child, nearly four years after their fairytale wedding. The couple, known for being intensely private about their personal lives, tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in a close-knit and lavish ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Since then, fans and media alike have frequently speculated about when the duo would start a family.

While neither Katrina nor Vicky has addressed the rumors directly, the actress's noticeable absence from public events and promotional appearances has reignited curiosity. Over the past few months, Katrina has been keeping a relatively low profile, avoiding paparazzi and skipping Bollywood parties - a move many believe hints at an impending announcement.

Katrina Kaif First Pregnancy Buzz: When Is The Actress Rumored To Be Due For Delivery?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, one of Bollywood's most adored couples, are rumored to be expecting their first child this year. Both Katrina and Vicky have chosen to remain tight-lipped, neither confirming nor denying the pregnancy rumors. Their silence has only added to the curiosity, with fans eagerly awaiting an official confirmation - or even a subtle hint on Instagram.

If the NDTV report is to be believed, Bollywood might be welcoming a new star baby this festive season. With a rumored due date in October or November, fans are already gearing up for what could be one of the most heartwarming celebrity announcements of the year.

Katrina Kaif Pregnancy Rumors: Fans Spot Baby Bump In Unseen Pic?

The gossip mill around Katrina Kaif's first pregnancy has gained momentum after fans allegedly spotted Katrina's baby bump in an unseen pic. In the picture, which appeared to be from an ad shoot, eagle-eyed fans have noticed a visible baby bump, solidifying the rumors of VicKat set to embrace parenthood soon.

Sharing the unseen picture on Twitter (now 'X'), the user captioned it, "Kat is pregnant aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa"

Reacting to the photo, one of the fans wrote, "WOWWWWW MOTHER IS MOTHERINGGGGGG MAY GOD BLESS HER AND THE LITTLE ONE🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻", while another user commented, "Jnr kaushal is comingggg"

The same picture is going viral on Reddit as well.

"I thought we would never get a full body pic of a pregnant Kat, congrats!!! Funny enough today marks her 23rd anniversary in Bollywood," one of the comments under the reddit thread read. One of the fans commented, "CONGRATULATIONSSSSSS TO MY FAVVVVVVV COUPLE ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

May God bless them and fulfill alllllll their wishes and keep them healthy and happy 🧿❤️🙏🏻

A full circle moment for a fan of 18 years 🥹🥹🥹

Justtttt BESTTTTTTTTT wishes and positive positive energy 🧿❤️🙏🏻🫶🏻"