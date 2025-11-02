King Teaser Release Time Today: Tick-Tock-Tick-Tock! When Will Shah Rukh Khan's FIRST-LOOK Be Dropped Online?

Photo Credit: Instagram/@poojadadlani02, Twitter/@justSidAnand

King Teaser Release Timing: It's 'King Khan' Shah Rukh Khan's birthday today. For millions of fans across the globe, November 2 isn't just another date on the calendar - it's a festival of love, fandom, and cinema, all dedicated to one man - Shah Rukh Khan. As the Bollywood megastar turns 60 today, celebrations have erupted worldwide, from the streets outside Mannat to fan clubs lighting up social media with tributes, posters, and heartfelt messages.

But this year, the celebrations come with a double dose of joy for SRK admirers. Alongside the milestone birthday, fans are being treated to the official announcement of his much-awaited film, King. Yes, the wait is about to get over - King will be formally unveiled today, marking one of the biggest announcements in recent Bollywood history.

King Announcement Teaser Duration & First Review

Helmed by blockbuster director Siddharth Anand, the film promises to be a high-octane action entertainer and marks a truly special collaboration - Shah Rukh Khan's first on-screen project with his daughter, Suhana Khan. While Suhana made her acting debut earlier this year with The Archies, this will be her first theatrical release alongside her father, making it a deeply emotional and iconic moment for the Khan family and fans alike.

Though details about the plot and supporting cast are still under wraps, industry insiders hint that King will showcase Shah Rukh in a power-packed avatar, blending action, style, and emotion - the very traits that made him the "King of Bollywood."

Even before its official launch, the first review of Shah Rukh Khan's King announcement teaser has taken over the internet, sending fans into a frenzy. Social media is already flooded with reactions, and the early buzz has only intensified the excitement surrounding SRK's upcoming film - which is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated projects of the year.

According to a Twitter post, the King teaser, with a duration of 1 minute and 11 seconds, is nothing short of explosive. The reviewer, clearly blown away by the teaser, awarded it a perfect 5-star rating, calling it a "total mass destruction."

In his words: "Just watched the #King announcement - CBFC-approved, 1 minute 11 seconds of pure madness! @iamsrk isn't just performing, he's commanding the screen. That walk, that look, that background score - absolute goosebumps! When the full trailer drops, theatres will erupt. #SRK and @justSidAnand bring Mass, Class, and sheer Madness! 5/5 stars."

King Teaser Release Timing: When Will King Announcement Teaser Be Out Today?

Director Siddharth Anand has been building excitement on social media, dropping cryptic hints about his collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan. Over the past few days, he's consistently shared posts around 11:30 a.m., which hasn't gone unnoticed by fans.

Many now believe that this timing isn't just a coincidence but a clue. Buzz on X (formerly Twitter) suggests that the King announcement teaser is likely to premiere today at 11:30 a.m., turning SRK's birthday morning into a true celebration for his fans worldwide.