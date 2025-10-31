Did Shah Rukh Khan Just Confirm The Bads Of Bollywood Season 2? Spills BIG Update On Son Aryan's Netflix Hit

Photo Credit: Instagram/@avigowariker,@redchilliesent

Is The Bads Of Bollywood Season 2 Really Happening: It's been more than a month since Aryan Khan's 'baddest', 'wackiest', and 'funniest' show on earth, The Bads Of Bollywood (The Ba***ds Of Bollywood) dropped on Netflix, and fans are yet to move on from the show and rightfully so! The Netflix hit, offering a playful and quirky light on the Bollywood film industry, marks Aryan Khan's directorial debut. Starring Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Bobby Deol, Anya Singh, Sahher Bammba, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari, Mona Singh, and Rajat Bedi, among others, in key roles, along with a string of expected and unexpected starry cameos, the 7-episode Netflix series literally took the OTT world by storm and enjoyed the #1 position on the streaming platform week after week.

After the hysterical and shocking ending of The Bads Of Bollywood (Season 1), fans have been consistently bombarding the makers with messages, demanding a season 2 of the show. While the makers are yet to officially announce The Bads Of Bollywood Season 2 - if it's really happening or not - Shah Rukh Khan seems to have spilled a big update on the sequel development.

Shah Rukh Khan On The Bads Of Bollywood: Favourite Character & Scene From The Show

Basking in the glorious moment of a National Award win, King updates and, of course, son Aryan Khan's dhamakedaar debut, Shah Rukh Khan recently conducted a fun-filled Q&A session on Twitter, #AskSRK.

Brimming with Shah Rukh Khan's signature wit, charm, and warmth, the latest #AskSRK session was a treat fans didn't know they needed. During the Q&A, when one of the fans asked him about one character from The Bads Of Bollywood that he relates to the most, Khan didn't hold himself back and quickly replied that it's"Ghante ka Badshah obviously".

Replying to another fan, SRK revealed that his favorite moment from his son Aryan's debut hit was the jaw-dropping climax - the twist that unveils Aasman as the son of Ajay Talwar (Bobby Deol) and Neeta Singh (Mona Singh).

Did Shah Rukh Khan Hint At The Bads Of Bollywood Season 2?

During his latest Q&A session, Shah Rukh Khan also addressed one of the most frequently asked fan requests of the moment - a second season of The Bads of Bollywood. One fan wrote, "Sir, tell Aryan we need the second part of Bad**ds of Bollywood."*

True to his signature wit, SRK replied, "It's very difficult to tell your children what to do. But I am sure he will be working on it."

His playful yet hopeful response has sent fans into a frenzy, sparking excitement and speculation that The Bads of Bollywood Season 2 might indeed be on the cards.