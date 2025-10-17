Manoj Bajpayee Viral Video Truth: Did The Family Man 3 Actor Join Politics Amid Bihar Elections 2025?

Photo Credit: Manoj Bajpayee Instagram, Twitter

Manoj Bajpayee Viral Political Campaign Video Truth: Manoj Bajpayee, a 4-time National Award-winning actor, is under the spotlight once again. But this time, it's not for what you are thinking it is. While fans eagerly await the highly-anticipated release date of the much-loved Prime Video series The Family Man Season 3, the actor has found himself in the middle of a political storm, courtesy of a viral video of Bajpayee promoting a particular political party allegedly ahead of the Bihar 2025 elections.

Manoj Bajpayee Viral Political Campaign Video: Has The Actor Joined Politics?

As Bihar gears up for the 2025 Assembly polls, the political temperature is on the rise. Amid the rising heat, a video of actor Manoj Bajpayee recently gained traction online. In the viral clip, which has allegedly been shared by a member of the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) party, Bajpayee can be seen endorsing the political party ahead of the Bihar Assembly Polls 2025.

According to Mathrubhumi, the viral political video, now deleted, was allegedly created by the IT wing of RJD.

The clip sparked speculation about Manoj Bajpayee being associated with a political party amid the 2025 Bihar elections and his potential entry into politics. However, it is to be noted that Manoj Bajpayee has not joined politics and will not contest in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025.

Manoj Bajpayee Viral Political Campaign Video Real Or Fake? Actor Spills Truth

Soon after the said political campaign video went viral on the internet, fueling massive speculation and public reactions, Manoj Bajpayee took to his official Twitter (now 'X') handle and clarified that the video was "fake" and "patched-up edit" of an edit that he did for Amazon Prime Video.

He also slammed the users for spreading "such distorted content" online and urged the netizens not to "engage with or encourage such misleading content".

He wrote in his Twitter post, "I would like to publicly state that I have no association or allegiance with any political party. The video being circulated is a fake, patched-up edit of an ad I did for

@PrimeVideoIN

. I sincerely appeal to everyone sharing it to stop spreading such distorted content and urge people not to engage with or encourage such misleading content."