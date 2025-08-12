'Just Friends' Or More? Mrunal Thakur BREAKS Silence On Linkup Rumors With Dhanush; 'No One Should...'

Photo Credit: Instagram/@mrunalthakur, @dhanushkraja

Mrunal Thakur-Dhanush Dating Rumors: Bollywood is no stranger to dating rumors, but the latest pair to set the internet ablaze is as unexpected as it is intriguing - Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush. With fans, paparazzi, and entertainment portals all playing detective, the whispers of their budding romance have taken over timelines and trend lists alike.

When South superstar Dhanush made an unexpected appearance at the Son of Sardaar 2 screening, fans didn't just notice the film-they noticed him, and more importantly, who he was spotted with: the ever-graceful Mrunal Thakur. Now, days after creating a stir with their relationship rumors, the actress finally addressed the ongoing speculations and set the record straight once and for all.

Mrunal Thakur Breaks Silence On Dating Rumors With Dhanush

It all began with a single, surprising appearance - Dhanush walking into the premiere of Son of Sardaar 2, where Mrunal Thakur played the role of Ajay Devgn's leading lady. Though he isn't associated with the film, his presence didn't go unnoticed. Especially when he and Mrunal were caught on camera sharing warm smiles, hushed conversations, and what many called "a little more than friendly" body language.

Recently, talking to Only Kollywood, the 'Sita Ramam' actress finally decided to share her views on the ongoing chatter. Breaking her silence, Mrunal revealed that she found the link-up rumors with Dhanush "funny". When she was asked about her growing closeness with the Raanjhanaa star, the actress called him "just a good friend". "Dhanush is just a good friend to me. I'm aware that a lot of news has been circulating about the two of us being linked together recently. I just found it funny when I saw it. (sic)" Mrunal clarified.

Did Mrunal Thakur Invite Dhanush To Son Of Sardaar 2 Screening?

In the same interview, Mrunal Thakur further cleared the air that it was Ajay Devgn who invited Dhanush to the Son Of Sardaar 2 screening. "Dhanush attended the Son of Sardaar 2 event. No one should misunderstand that. It was Ajay Devgn who invited him (sic)," she added.

For those unversed, before the SOS 2 screening, Mrunal was also spotted at the Tere Ishk Mein wrap-up party and clicked pictures with the lead actors, Dhanush and Kriti Sanon.