National Film Awards 2025: Was Manoj Bajpayee Robbed? Fans Blame 'Lobbying' After Snub For Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

Was Manoj Bajpayee Robbed Of National Awards 2025: While many celebrated Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey's wins, others questioned why some deserving actors were overlooked. Earlier, fans expressed their disappointment over Aishwarya Rai Bachchan not receiving any recognition at the National Film Awards 2025. Now, similar reactions are emerging around Manoj Bajpayee being left out. Many fans felt his performance in Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai was highly commendable and worthy of an award. Here's a look at what people are saying:

A user took to a Reddit thread asking, "can someone pls explain me how did he not win the national award?" Another speculated, "I think it was not good for BJP to support this film and the message in the slightest. Otherwise he was clear cut winner." Another slammed National Awards 2025, saying, "I think national awards were good until a few years ago because powerful filmmakers never cared about it. As a result national awards were able to make a reputation for itself. Now that it has become newsworthy, powerful filmmakers want it for credibility." Another called out the Awards ceremony, "Lobbying bhai if saif can win for hum Tum then any won can win for anything."

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is a legal drama that is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and is produced under the banner of Zee Studios and Bhanushali Studios. The film is available to stream on Zee5. Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is inspired by the true events of a 5-year-long standalone fight with Advocate P C Solandki. The show stars Manoj Baypayee in the lead role alongside Adrija Sinha, Surya Mohan Kulshrestha, Nikhil Pandey, Priyanka Setia, and Jaihind Kumar in key roles.