Param Sundari Budget, Box Office Target: Here’s How Much Sidharth-Janhvi Film Should Earn To Become HIT - EXCL

Param Sundari Budget, Box Office Target: Bollywood rom-coms are set to get a new boost with Param Sundari, an upcoming film from Maddock Films. Known for delivering back-to-back hits in the horror-comedy space, the production house is now returning to its roots with a lighthearted love story headlined by Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor. The film is directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan.

Param Sundari has already stirred anticipation thanks to its catchy soundtrack and colorful visuals that promise a vibrant storytelling style. Interestingly, many cine-goers are drawing parallels between Param Sundari and Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Chennai Express, given its cultural backdrop and lively narrative.

PARAM SUNDARI BUDGET, CAST, RELEASE DATE, AND OTHER DETAILS

Param Sundari is set to bring audiences a colorful cinematic experience that beautifully intertwines romance, culture, and emotions. Unlike a typical love story, the film explores what happens when two people from vastly different worlds fall in love and are forced to confront the challenges that come with crossing cultural and family boundaries.

Directed by Gaurav Mishra, with dialogues and screenplay co-written by Aarsh Vora and Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari moves beyond the surface of romance to highlight themes of acceptance, compromise, and emotional resilience.

At the heart of the film are Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, who lead the narrative with their vibrant characters. Sidharth plays Param Sachdev, a carefree and spirited young man from Delhi, while Janhvi essays Dekhpatta Sundari Damodaram Pillai, an independent and determined woman from Kerala. Their love blossoms amidst the stunning Kerala backwaters, but cultural differences, family opposition, and personal insecurities soon place their relationship under strain.

The film also benefits from a strong supporting cast that enriches the narrative. Child actor Inayat Verma takes on a crucial role, while seasoned talents like Siddhartha Shankar, Renji Panicker, Manjot Singh, and Sanjay Kapoor add gravitas, each leaving their mark on the unfolding story.

Param Sundari finally hit theatres today (August 29), after weeks of anticipation and growing buzz among moviegoers. To understand the film's box office prospects and overall economics, Filmibeat connected with trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal, who shared his insights on the release.

Talking about the film's budget, Rohit stated, "When a film is made by Maddock Films, the production value and the way they pay the fees is usually lower than the market. Because they have risen to a very good level at a very good time, all the actors want to work at a lower price. If they get Rs 10 crore from the market, then they get Rs 6.5 or 7 crore from Maddock Films. So, the budget of Param Sundari, including P&A and everything, is between Rs 50-55, not more than that."

PARAM SUNDARI BOX OFFICE TARGET AND DAY 1 PREDICTION

Talking about the box office target for Param Sundari, Rohit Jaiswal stated, "According to its budget, the break-even should come in Rs 60 to 65, but just break-even will not work; the film needs to get the hit tag. So, if you hold it at the higher point, if you do Rs 90 crore, then it will be a clear hit."

As per his prediction, the rom-com is likely to mint around Rs 6-8 crore on the opening day (August 29).