Param Sundari Overseas Review: Sidharth-Janhvi’s Film Termed As Paisa Vasool, Typical South & North…

Param Sundari Overseas Review: Bollywood is preparing for the release of Param Sundari, a mid-budget romantic comedy that has already created a buzz among audiences. The film is directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. Known for delivering popular romantic comedies along with its much-loved horror-comedy universe, Maddock is once again ready to entertain viewers with this lighthearted drama.

Param Sundari stars Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles, and fans are eagerly looking forward to their fresh on-screen pairing. Adding to the excitement, the film's music has become a major highlight, with several tracks getting a positive response even before the release. Interestingly, some viewers have also pointed out that the film's tone and flavor remind them of Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Chennai Express, which has only fueled curiosity further.

After the underwhelming performance of War 2, which starred Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, trade experts believe that a fun-filled mid-budget entertainer like Param Sundari could provide much-needed freshness at the box office. As the release date approaches, all eyes are on how Param Sundari will perform and whether it will manage to win hearts just like Maddock Films' previous successful rom-coms.

PARAM SUNDARI OVERSEAS REVIEW

Param Sundari is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on August 29. Even before its official release, the film has managed to grab headlines as an overseas review went viral on social media. The review has created a wave of curiosity among moviegoers, with discussions and speculations flooding online platforms.

Giving it 3 out of 5 stars, self-proclaimed critic Umair Sandhu called Param Sundari 'paisa vasool' and wrote, "A Paisa Vasool RomCom. It has love, Songs, Dance & Emotions. Typical South & North Flavourful Love story. #JanhviKapoor stole the Show all the way. Story & screenplay is average. #SidharthMalhotra also acts well. Go for it."

Take a look at the viral tweet here:

PARAM SUNDARI OVERVIEW: PLOT AND CAST DETAILS

Param Sundari explores the love story of two people belonging to different cultural backgrounds, bringing together drama, humor, and emotions on the big screen. Directed by Gaurav Mishra, with the screenplay and dialogues co-written by Aarsh Vora and Tushar Jalota, the film highlights the challenges that arise when love crosses regional and family boundaries.

In the film, Sidharth Malhotra plays Param Sachdev, a carefree young man from Delhi, while Janhvi Kapoor essays the role of Dekhpatta Sundari Damodaram Pillai, a spirited woman from Kerala. Their romance begins in the scenic Kerala backwaters, but cultural differences, family pressures, and misunderstandings soon threaten to come in the way of their relationship.

The trailer gives a glimpse of both lighthearted and intense moments. In one impactful scene, Sundari accuses Param of emotional manipulation, hinting at conflicts that will add depth to the otherwise humorous storyline. This balance of comedy and emotional tension sets the stage for a relatable yet entertaining narrative.

The supporting cast also brings strength to the film. Child actor Inayat Verma joins the ensemble along with Siddhartha Shankar, Renji Panicker, Manjot Singh, and Sanjay Kapoor, all of whom play key roles in shaping the story.