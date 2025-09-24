Parineeti Chopra Pregnancy: When Is Pari Due For Delivery? Celebrates Wedding Anniversary With 'Calm' Raghav

Photo Credit: Instagram/@parineetichopra

Parineeti Chopra First Pregnancy Delivery Due Date: It's raining baby announcements in the showbiz lately. Last month, Parineeti Chopra and her husband and politician Raghav Chadha broke the internet with their pregnancy announcement. The couple is all set to step onto a new journey with embracing parenthood very soon. As the months roll on, so does the anticipation. With Parineeti spotted recently at a few low-key public appearances glowing brighter than ever, and Raghav continuing his political duties, the two seem to be embracing this phase with balance, grace, and joy.

It's been over a month since Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha shared the joyful news of expecting their first child, and the excitement around the couple hasn't slowed down. With September drawing to a close, the buzz surrounding this power couple's journey into parenthood is stronger than ever.

As September 2025 draws to a close, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have more than one reason to celebrate. Not only are they eagerly preparing to welcome their first child, but they also just marked a beautiful milestone, their second wedding anniversary.

Earlier today (Sept 24), the 'Amar Singh Chamkila' actress took to her Instagram and wished her "pagluu friend" and "calm and composed husband" Raghav on their wedding anniversary, celebrating two years of togetherness since their intimate, fairytale wedding at The Leela Palace, Udaipur in 2023.

The mom-to-be Bollywood actress captioned her post, "As a wife, it was my duty to fix the mistake😂

Happy anniversary my Ragaii! 🥰 The love of my life, my pagluu friend, my calm and composed husband - can't wait to do the rest of my life with you ... 🧿

@raghavchadha88"

Parineeti Chopra Pregnancy: When Is Actress Due For Delivery?

Ever since Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha announced they were expecting their first child in August 2025, fans and media alike have been closely following every update from the beloved couple. While the duo has kept most details private, including the official due date, speculation is already swirling.

It is being predicted that the delivery is expected either by the end of 2025 or in the first quarter of 2026.

Soon-To-Be Parents Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Age Gap

Born on 22nd October 1988, soon-to-be mom Pari is set to celebrate her 37th birthday next month. On the other hand, born on 11th November 1988, will also turn 37 this year. That puts the age difference between the soon-to-be parents at less than a month!