Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Baby Boy: When Is New-Mom Parineeti Expected To Get Discharged From Hospital?

Photo Credit: Instagram/@parineetichopra

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Baby Boy: The internet is flooded with congratulatory messages for the new parents, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. The couple, who tied the knot in an intimate yet lavish ceremony on September 24, 2023, at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan, is basking in the glory of embracing parenthood for the first time. Parineeti was rushed to a hospital in Delhi on Sunday and later gave birth to her first child, a baby boy. Previously, a Pinkvilla report claimed that the Chamkila actress had jetted off to Delhi right before her baby's arrival.

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Baby Announcement

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and her husband-politician Raghav Chadha, have all the reasons to be on cloud nine. The couple became parents for the first time with the arrival of their first baby on Sunday (October 19).

The AAP MP took to Instagram and announced the good news with a cute announcement via a joint post. "He's finally here! Our baby boy. And we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything. With gratitude, Parineeti & Raghav, (sic)" the note read.

As soon as the baby boy's arrival post went up, Bollywood celebs, including Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao, among others, sent best wishes in the comment section and congratulated the new parents.

When Is New-Mom Parineeti Chopra Likely To Get Discharged From Hospital?

It's the perfect Diwali gift for new parents Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. The celebration is doubly special for Parineeti, who's welcomed her first child on Sunday, just a couple of days before her 37th birthday on October 22. The actress is expected to be discharged from the hospital later this week, around 3-4 days after giving birth to her baby boy, as she begins this exciting new chapter of motherhood.