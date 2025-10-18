Parineeti Chopra Baby Countdown: When Is Actress Due For Delivery? Mom-To-Be Flies To Delhi Ahead Of Baby #1

Photo Credit: Instagram/@parineetichopra

Parineeti Chopra Due Date: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is currently gearing up to embrace motherhood for the very first time. The 'Chamkila' actress is set to welcome her first baby with husband Raghav Chadha after two years of marriage. The couple got hitched in a lavish yet intimate ceremony on September 24, 2023, at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan. As the couple is expecting their first baby, we have got our hands on a major update on Pari's delivery due date. Read on...

Pregnant Parineeti Chopra Flies To Delhi Ahead Of Baby #1 Arrival

After dropping subtle hints on Kapil Sharma's Netflix show, The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha broke the internet with their pregnancy announcement in August this year.

Sharing an aesthetic picture of a cake, with '1+1=3' written on the top of it, the actress captioned the post, "Our little universe ... on its way 🧿🐣💕

Blessed beyond measure 🥹🙏"

From 'Mimi didi' Priyanka Chopra Jonas to soon-to-be mom Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Arjun Bijlani, Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet Singh, and other Bollywood celebs, along with fans, bombarded the post with congratulatory messages.

According to a Pinkvilla report, mom-to-be Parineeti Chopra has reportedly flown to Delhi to stay at Raghav's residence until her delivery, hinting that the couple is making their final preparations to welcome their little one..

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha First Baby Countdown: When Is Actress Due For Delivery?

As per the same Pinkvilla report, Parineeti is said to be in her final days of pregnancy, hinting at her third trimester. With just a few days left for her delivery due date, Parineeti-Raghav's lil one is expected anytime soon.

However, the exact delivery due date is yet to be confirmed.