Piyush Pandey Funeral: B-Town Celebs Pay Last Respects To Late Adman; Sister Ila Arun Gets Teary Eyed

Bollywood Celebs Attend Piyush Pandey Funeral: Ad legend and actor-writer Piyush Pandey bid adieu to the world on Friday (October 24, 2025). The 70-year-old legendary adman breathed his last yesterday and passed away on Friday morning. The saddening news of Piyush Pandey's death has left everyone teary-eyed. From Shah Rukh Khan to Amitabh Bachchan, the late advertisement legend has worked with many industry stalwarts. For those unversed, he was the man behind the iconic ads for Hutch, Polio, Dairy Milk, and Vodafone zoozoo campaign, to name a few.

Piyush Pandey Death Reason; Shah Rukh Khan Mourns The Death Of Ad Legend

The Indian advertising world lost one of its brightest minds as Piyush Pandey, the legendary ad guru and creative force behind countless iconic campaigns, passed away on Friday morning. As per reports by Bollywood Shaadis, he had been battling pneumonia and succumbed to complications arising from the illness.

Fondly known as the man who redefined Indian advertising with emotion and storytelling, Pandey's passing has left a deep void in both the creative and corporate worlds. Soon after the news broke, Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to mourn the loss, sharing an emotional message remembering Pandey's warmth, wit, and visionary brilliance.

SRK tweeted, "Working and being around Piyush Pandey always felt effortless and fun. Was an honour being part of the pure magic he created. He carried his genius so lightly and revolutionised the ad industry in India. Rest in Peace my friend. Will miss you lots."

Piyush Pandey Funeral Videos: Amitabh Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan Pay Last Respects

The Indian advertising industry and Bollywood fraternity came together in grief as they bid farewell to Piyush Pandey, one of the most influential figures in Indian advertising. His funeral took place today, with several celebrities and close friends visiting his residence to pay their final respects.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan were among the first to arrive at the late ad legend's home. The duo offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and spent a quiet moment remembering Pandey's remarkable legacy.

The atmosphere was deeply emotional as Piyush Pandey's sister and actress-Rajasthani folk song singer, Ila Arun, and his wife broke down during the final rites.

Actor Manoj Pahwa, who recently appeared in Aryan Khan's Netflix hit The Bads of Bollywood, was also spotted leaving the residence after paying tribute.