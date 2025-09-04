Remember Priya Prakash Varrier? Viral Wink Girl's Background Cameo In Param Sundari Shocks Internet

Photo Credit: Instagram/@priya.p.varrier, @maddockfilms

Priya Prakash Varrier Param Sundari Cameo: One week since its theatrical release, Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead, was expected to be a crowd-puller. With glossy promotions, chartbuster songs, and a fresh pairing, the film entered cinemas with high anticipation and a confident marketing push. However, despite a strong start on paper, the film's box office performance has been underwhelming, struggling to meet trade expectations. Critics praised its music and visuals, but many felt the storyline lacked emotional depth, resulting in a drop in footfalls after the opening weekend.

Just when buzz around the film started fading, Param Sundari found itself back in the headlines - for a reason no one saw coming. Read on...

Param Sundari: Priya Prakash Varrier Aka Wink Girl's Cameo Video Goes Viral

Remember the viral wink that took the internet by storm in 2018? Priya Prakash Varrier, the young actress from Kerala, became an overnight sensation thanks to a fleeting moment in the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from Oru Adaar Love. That wink didn't just capture millions of hearts, it earned her the crown of India's beloved "national crush" and a fan following that skyrocketed within days.

Fast forward to 2025, and Priya is once again in the spotlight - but this time for a very unexpected reason. Her recent cameo in the much-anticipated Bollywood film Param Sundari starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor has taken fans by surprise. And why? She appears only as a background actor, without a single line or dialogue.

In a blink-and-miss-it moment during one of the song sequences, sharp-eyed viewers spotted Priya in the crowd - a surprising and silent presence that left many fans scratching their heads. The viral wink girl, once the center of attention everywhere she went, now finds herself blending into the background in a major Bollywood film.

This cameo, uncredited and unsung, has sparked massive conversations on social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter. Clips of her brief appearance have spread like wildfire, reigniting discussions about her journey and current status in the film industry.

Internet Reacts To Priya Prakash Varrier's Param Sundari Cameo

Though Param Sundari has not lived up to box office expectations, Priya's cameo has kept her in the headlines. Priya's cameo as a background artist in Param Sundari has sparked varied reactions from netizens.

Reacting to the viral clip, doing rounds on X (Twitter) and Instagram, one of the users wrote, "Editing can be ruthless, and character cuts are common. Only the bitter take pleasure in someone else's bad phase." Another fan, hurt by Priya being relegated to the background, commented, "She deserves better. From viral sensation to background?", while the other fan replied, "She would have been better for taking up Janhvi Kapoor's role."

Meanwhile, a Reddit user commented on the thread, "She's just there in the above scene. No dialogues. Basically two seconds."