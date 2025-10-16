Ramesh Taurani Diwali Party 2025: Zaheer Teases Sonakshi Amid Pregnancy Buzz; Hrithik-Saba Steal The Spotlight

Ramesh Taurani Diwali Party 2025: It's that time of the year again when Bollywood's festive spirit takes center stage. Just as fans were still swooning over glimpses from Manish Malhotra's glittering Diwali bash, producer Ramesh Taurani raised the bar even higher with his grand Diwali celebration held last night. The star-studded bash turned into a spectacular affair as a host of A-list celebrities arrived in style, adding sparkle and glamour to the festive evening.

From dazzling designer ensembles to heartwarming celebrity reunions, the event was a perfect blend of fashion, fun, and festivity. The venue shimmered with lights, music, and laughter, while paparazzi flashes captured every iconic entrance. Several Bollywood stars set the red carpet ablaze with their stunning ethnic looks - each bringing their A-game and offering fans major style inspiration for this festive season.

Bollywood Celebs At Ramesh Taurani Diwali Party 2025

The glitz-filled Diwali celebration from last night, hosted by renowned producer Ramesh Taurani, truly became a visual treat for fans scrolling through their social media feeds.

From Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's adorable candid moments to Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's playful banter amid pregnancy rumors, the night was filled with buzzworthy highlights. Other stars, including Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy and our 'Ghafoor' Arshad Warsi, among others, also made heads turn with their elegant and trendy festive looks.

1) Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal

Zaheer Iqbal's playful jab at Sonakshi Sinha amid the pregnancy rumors at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash was one of the highlights of the night. The couple showcased flashy smiles while posing for the paparazzi with the Khan brothers, Arhaan Khan and Nirvan Khan.

2) Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad arrived hand-in-hand for producer Ramesh Taurani's grand Diwali party, radiating charm and elegance. The much-in-love couple looked stunning in their festive ensembles, but what truly grabbed attention was Hrithik's unique Krrish mask necklace - a stylish nod to his iconic superhero role that had fans buzzing online.

3) Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde & Mouni Roy

It was a mini reunion for the Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai leading ladies - Pooja Hegde, Mrunal Thakur, and Mouni Roy - at producer Ramesh Taurani's grand Diwali celebration. The trio looked absolutely ethereal in their traditional outfits, dazzling the red carpet with their grace and charm. Posing together for the cameras, the actresses radiated festive elegance and left fans delighted to see them share a frame once again.

4) Arshad Warsi

Our beloved Ghafoor from The Bads of Bollywood, Arshad Warsi, made a cheerful appearance at Ramesh Taurani's grand Diwali bash. The actor arrived with his wife and shared a fun-filled, candid moment while posing for the paparazzi.

5) Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi turned heads as he arrived at Ramesh Taurani's grand Diwali party, effortlessly slaying his traditional game. The actor looked dapper in his ethnic ensemble, combining simplicity with undeniable charm.

6) Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi looked oh-so-glam in her sparkling ensemble, effortlessly stealing the spotlight at Ramesh Taurani's grand Diwali celebration.

7) Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha turned heads in a stunning traditional outfit, radiating festive charm and elegance at Ramesh Taurani's grand Diwali celebration.