Saiyaara FACT CHECK: Did Aneet Padda REPLACE Isha Malviya As Ahaan's Leading Lady? BB17 Star Spills TRUTH

Did Aneet Padda Replace Isha Malviya In Saiyaara: In a matter of hours, Aneet Padda went from rising talent to the internet's newest obsession. With her stellar debut in Saiyaara, she didn't just act-she owned the screen, sparking a fan frenzy that shows no signs of slowing down. Paired opposite Ahaan Panday, Aneet brought both softness and fire to her role, and fans can't stop talking about it.

From the very first frame, Aneet's screen presence in Saiyaara is impossible to ignore. Her expressions speak louder than words, her emotional depth hits home, and her confidence? Pure star material.

Audiences fell in love instantly-calling her a "scene-stealer" and "the real heart of Saiyaara." Overnight, fan edits, reel tributes, and aesthetic clips of her close-ups started flooding timelines.

Isha Malviya Was The First Choice For Saiyaara?

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara marked rising star Aneet Padda's debut film as a lead actress. Even though she has acted before in films and web series, it is Saiyaara that has made her an overnight sensation. Amidst the Saiyaara magic, recently, a report of TV actress Isha Malviya, who became a household name over her stint in Bigg Boss 17, was apparently the first choice for Saiyaara.

As per a Telly Chakkar post, now deleted, the 'Shaky Shaky' star was the original choice of Saiyaara makers and she was supposedly to be paired opposite Ahaan Panday in the movie.

The post went viral on the internet in no time, grabbing a lot of attention.

Fact Check: Did Aneet Padda Replace Isha Malviya In Saiyaara?

The viral media report about Aneet Padda replacing Isha Malviya opposite Ahaan Panday in Saiyaara didn't go unnoticed by the Bigg Boss 17 star. Taking to her Instagram page, Isha cleared the air and clarified that it was "fake news"!

Resharing the Telly Chakkar post on her Insta story, Isha jokingly wrote, "What is wrong with the media pages? Kindly stop spreading fake news guys, movie tak baat pahuch gayi aur mujhe hi nahi pata (sic)."

Recently, Isha Malviya was all over the news over her recently-released music video 'Ni Tu Baar Baar' for which she paired up again with her ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar.