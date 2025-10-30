Shah Rukh Khan 60th Birthday: From King Announcement To B'day Bash; SRK's Grand Plan For His Special Day

Photo Credit: Instagram/@iamsrk

Shah Rukh Khan 60th Birthday: The countdown has officially begun, and the excitement in the air is palpable! November 2 isn't just another date - it's an emotion for millions around the world. For Shah Rukh Khan fans, the day marks the grand celebration of their idol, their King - the man who redefined romance, inspired generations, and continues to rule hearts across continents. As the Badshah of Bollywood turns 60 this Sunday (November 2), the entire film fraternity and his massive global fanbase are gearing up to celebrate the milestone like never before.

As anticipation peaks, reports of Shah Rukh Khan's grand yet cosy 60th birthday plans are grabbing everyone's attention.

King Movie Announcement: First Look To Be Out On Shah Rukh Khan's 60th Birthday?

Adding to the buzz, speculations are rife that King Khan might also unveil a special update about his much-awaited film King on his birthday, making the day extra memorable for fans. With social media already flooded with fan art, countdown posts, and throwback montages, Shah Rukh Khan's 60th birthday isn't just a celebration - it's a global festival dedicated to the King of Hearts himself.

According to online buzz, fans might finally get a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan's next big project, King, on his 60th birthday, November 2. Speculations are strong that the makers will officially announce the film and unveil SRK's powerful first look on the same day. Director Siddharth Anand has only fueled the excitement further - his recent cryptic tweets and replies have fans convinced that something massive is on the way.

Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) 60th Birthday Plans: No Balcony Appearance From Mannat This Year?

For decades, Shah Rukh Khan's birthday has been synonymous with one iconic moment - the King of Bollywood stepping out onto the balcony of Mannat to wave at the sea of fans gathered outside. But this year, things are going to be a little different.

With Mannat currently under renovation, Shah Rukh Khan and his family - wife Gauri Khan and kids Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam - have temporarily moved into their plush duplex apartment in Pali Hill, Khar. The luxury residence, though lavish, is almost half the size of his iconic Bandra bungalow, meaning fans might have to skip their traditional birthday glimpse of the superstar this time.

According to a report by ETimes, SRK has planned a private celebration with close friends and family at his sprawling Alibaug farmhouse. Sources reveal that the invites have already been sent, and guests are expected to arrive by November 1 for the much-anticipated weekend getaway.

Shah Rukh Khan Net Worth 2025: World's Richest Actor

According to the Hurun India Rich List 2025, released on October 1, Shah Rukh Khan continues his reign as India's richest actor and one of the wealthiest entertainers in the world. With an astounding net worth of $1.4 billion (₹12,490 crore), SRK has climbed several spots globally, outpacing many Hollywood heavyweights. From blockbuster films to smart business ventures and brand endorsements, King Khan's empire only keeps expanding - once again proving his 'King' title.