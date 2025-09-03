'Santoor Should Cast Her': After 'Slowest Barista In Boston', Shraddha's Old Pics From Boston Days Go Viral

Photo Credit: Instagram/@shraddhakapoor

Shraddha Kapoor Throwback Photos From Boston Days: She created waves last month when she joined LinkedIn - but not in the way you'd expect. Shraddha Kapoor, known for her bubbly personality and off-screen wit, turned a professional networking mishap into a viral moment when she publicly called out @LinkedIn for flagging her verified profile as fake. In a light-hearted yet pointed post, the actress wrote about how her account had been blocked and wasn't visible to users, despite being legit. The 'Stree 2' actress even tagged the platform directly - and in true Shraddha style, she added a dash of humor to the situation. But it didn't stop there.

Shraddha later shared a brutally honest yet hilarious take on her job experience, listing her acting career with tongue-in-cheek commentary that instantly resonated with fans and professionals alike. And now, her throwback pics from her barista days in Boston are grabbing attention online.

Shraddha Kapoor's Brutally Honest Yet Hilarious Job Experience On LinkedIn

While most people use LinkedIn to share their professional milestones with carefully crafted titles and achievements, Shraddha Kapoor took a different - and wildly refreshing - route.

After dealing with the unexpected irony of her verified profile being flagged as fake, the actress came back with a bang. Once her profile was restored, she decided to have some fun with her "job experience" section, and fans couldn't get enough of it.

What truly caught everyone's attention was her honest confession about her old jobs in Boston. Shraddha revealed that she had once worked at the Einstein Bros Bagels and quipped, "I made bagels, really good ones". She also joked about being a disastrous barista when she was in Boston. She wrote, "I was the worst and slowest barista in Boston. I want to find all the customers and apologise."

Shraddha Kapoor Throwback Photos From Boston Go Viral; Internet Reacts

Soon after the hilarious 'slowest barista in Boston' description, Shraddha Kapoor's throwback photos from her Boston days have resurfaced on the internet. A Reddit thread, which is now going viral on the internet, features Shraddha with her friends partying. The Reddit thread claims she was just 21 years old at that time when she was working as a barista in Boston.

Shraddha Kapoor's throwback photos have left the internet in awe. Netizens can't stop gushing over her "not aging at all". Reacting to the thread, one of the fans wrote, "If you told me this was her yesterday I would totally believe it, cuz Shraddha hasn't aged at all!". Meanwhile, another user commented, "Her face really hasn't changed much. Seems like she didn't alter it even after being in the limelight for so long", while another person joked, "Alexa play "Koi itna khoobsurat.mp3"

Santoor should cast her"