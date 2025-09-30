Sonal Chauhan Meets A Die-Hard Fan While Shooting ‘Shera’, Gets Called “Girl Crush”

Sonal Chauhan is currently in Chandigarh, shooting for 'Shera', an intense family action drama that marks her first Punjabi film. During one of the shoot days, the Jannat actress met a fan around the premises, who turned out to be someone who had been waiting to meet her since the iconic film, Jannat. Sonal Chauhan engaged in a heartfelt talk with the fan, who then revealed that Sonal has been her "girl crush" since Jannat days. After the fan fulfilled her desire to meet Sonal, she even expressed her admiration by gifting a hand-made sketch and a hand written note to the actress.

Jannat was released back in 2008, and it continues to remain iconic for its songs, engaging plot, romantic elements and the sizzling pair of Emraan Hashmi and Sonal Chauhan. Among many, one of the reasons why Jannat is celebrated even today is how Sonal added heart and emotions, and complemented Emraan's screen presence.

Meanwhile, Sonal is cementing herself as a pan-Indian actress by stepping into the Punjabi film space after establishing herself as a substantial performer in Hindi and South film belts. Recently, the actress unveiled her first look from Shera and even introduced herself as 'Sahiba'.

Though the makers have chosen to stay hush-hush about the film's plot and theme so far, the audiences are curious to dive deep into the world of Shera. Directed by Savio Sanddhu, Shera is scheduled to release in theatres soon.