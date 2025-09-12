Sunjay Kapur Property Fight: Who Is Priya Sachdev's First Husband Vikram Chatwal? Why Did They Get Divorced?

Sunjay Kapur Wife Priya Sachdev First Husband: Even three months after his shocking and untimely death, late businessman Sunjay Kapur continues to dominate headlines - this time for a massive property dispute that's stirring both legal circles and public curiosity. At the center of the controversy is a staggering ₹30,000 crore estate, now becoming the bone of contention between his ex-wife Karisma Kapoor and his third wife Priya Sachdev.

As the drama unfolds, Priya Sachdev Kapur's first marriage comes into the light again. For those unversed, while it was Sunjay's third marriage, it was Priya's second time exchanging wedding vows. Before Sunjay (Karisma's ex-husband), the Neal 'n' Nikki actress was married to Vikram Chatwal.

Sunjay Kapur-Priya Sachdev Marriage, Son & More

Long before headlines were dominated by legal battles and inheritance disputes, Sunjay Kapur and Priya Sachdev were known for their elegant love story - one that quietly blossomed away from the limelight and eventually led to a private yet beautiful family life.

Their romance began after Sunjay's much-publicized divorce from actress Karisma Kapoor. In Priya, a former model and entrepreneur, Sunjay found a partner who shared his love for luxury, travel, and family values. The couple kept their relationship relatively low-key despite being in elite social circles, often choosing to stay away from paparazzi glare.

In April 2017, Sunjay and Priya tied the knot in an intimate ceremony attended only by close family and friends. Soon after, they welcomed a baby boy named Azarias, completing their picture-perfect family.

Priya Sachdev First Husband: Who Is Vikram Chatwal?

Born on November 1, 1971, Vikram Chatwal tried his hand at acting and modelling before taking over his family business in 1999. As per reports, he was the first Sikh model to appear in Vogue magazine. The 54-year-old's father, Sant Chatwal was the founder of Hampshire Hotels and Resorts along with the Bombay Palace restaurant chain. But in 2014, Sant had to resign as the CEO due to his arrest by the FBI after being found guilty over illegal campaign distribution allegations.

The hotelier-actor tied the knot with model-actress Priya Sachdev on 18 February 2006 and welcomed their daughter Safira in 2007. But the two got divorced in 2011.

In April 2013, Chatwal was detained at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida after authorities allegedly found cocaine, marijuana, and prescription pills in his possession while he was preparing to board a flight. The case was later dismissed, and all charges were dropped.

Again in 2016, Chatwal was arrested by New York City police after allegedly using an aerosol can and a lighter to set two dogs on fire. He was charged with animal cruelty, reckless endangerment, and criminal mischief.

After divorcing Priya, Vikram didn't get married again, as per reports. However, he had been inked up with several models over the years.

Why Did Priya Sachdev & Vikram Chatwal Get Divorced?

As per a Bollywood Shaadis report, Priya and Vikram's marital bliss was short-lived. The two decided to get separated after Vikram's abuse got out of hand.

Priya had once appeared on the YouTube show Kin and Kindness, where she opened up on her divorce with Vikram. She was quoted as saying, "My ex-husband ticked all the boxes... He went to Wharton, worked at Morgan Stanley. I did mathematics at UCLA, a double major with UCLA and LSE... So I thought this is a perfect match. You know how you do your career path, but it doesn't always work. I thought I had it all right... but I guess I chose wrong. (sic)"

"When I had her (daughter Safira) and I realised, a few 15 to 20 weeks into my pregnancy, I realised this marriage is not right. But I still continued to make this work (sic)," she added.