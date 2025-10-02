Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Budget, Box Office Target: Here’s How Much SSKTK Should Earn To Become HIT

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Budget, Box Office Target: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has officially released in cinemas today, October 2. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, this film is seen as a strong comeback for the production house after the underperformance of Dhadak 2 and Homebound.

What sets Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari apart is its exciting new cast. Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor play the lead roles, supported by Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra. Their fresh pairing has already created buzz among fans and film lovers alike.

SUNNY SANSKARI KI TULSI KUMARI BUDGET, CAST, AND OTHER DETAILS

Get ready for a fun-filled ride as Dharma Productions gears up to release its latest romantic comedy, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is set to offer a perfect mix of humor, love, and drama-making it one of the most anticipated rom-coms of the year.

The story follows Sunny Sanskari (Varun Dhawan) and Tulsi Kumari (Janhvi Kapoor), two heartbroken souls left behind by their former partners. Ananya (played by Sanya Malhotra) rejects Sunny's marriage proposal to focus on her career and later gets engaged to Vikram (Rohit Saraf)-who turns out to be Tulsi's ex-boyfriend.

When fate brings them back together, Sunny and Tulsi come up with a playful plan: pretend to be a couple and crash their exes' engagement. What starts as a fun revenge plot soon turns into a wild journey full of comic chaos, clever one-liners, and unexpected emotional moments.

As the fake romance unfolds, something real begins to grow between them. Lines blur between acting and feeling, making Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari a heartfelt tale of love found in the most unlikely way.

According to reports, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is said to have been made on a budget of Rs 60 crore (including P&A).

SUNNY SANSKARI KI TULSI KUMARI BOX OFFICE TARGET AND DAY 1 PREDICTION

Talking about the box office target for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal tweeted that the romantic comedy needs to earn at least Rs 80 crore to be considered a hit at the box office.

According to him, the film is expected to collect between Rs 11-13 crore on the first day (Thursday) of its release.