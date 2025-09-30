Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Cast Fees: Varun, Janhvi Or Rohit, Sanya - Who’s Highest-Paid Cast Member?

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Cast Fees: Dharma Productions is gearing up to win back audiences with its next big release, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The film brings together a fresh and exciting cast, including Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra in leading roles.

The buzz around Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari started building soon after the trailer and songs were unveiled. Fans have been talking about the sparkling chemistry between the lead stars, which has only added to the excitement. With its vibrant music and engaging storyline, the film is already creating strong anticipation among moviegoers across the country.

After the lukewarm response to Dhadak 2 and Homebound, Karan Johar's production house is counting on this entertainer to make a strong comeback at the box office. Audiences are now eagerly waiting for the release to experience the fun-filled world of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari on the big screen.

SUNNY SANSKARI KI TULSI KUMARI RELEASE DATE: WHEN TO WATCH IN THEATRES? CAST, PLOT

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is shaping up to be one of Dharma Productions' most exciting romantic comedies of the year. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film blends love, comedy, and drama with a story full of playful chaos and unexpected emotions.

At the heart of the film is the unusual pact between Sunny Sanskari (Varun Dhawan) and Tulsi Kumari (Janhvi Kapoor). Both have been left behind by their exes - Ananya (Sanya Malhotra) and Vikram (Rohit Saraf). When Ananya rejects Sunny's proposal to pursue her career and later gets engaged to Vikram, fate brings Sunny and Tulsi together. To stir jealousy and disrupt their exes' happiness, they pretend to be a couple.

What begins as a harmless plan to spoil two weddings soon spirals into a series of comic misunderstandings and laugh-out-loud moments. But amid the fake romance and witty tricks, Sunny and Tulsi start discovering genuine feelings for each other, making their journey as unpredictable as it is entertaining.

The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Maniesh Paul in key supporting roles, adding more flavor to this fun-filled ride.

SUNNY SANSKARI KI TULSI KUMARI CAST FEES: WHO'S THE HIGHEST-PAID STAR?

According to a Times Now report, Varun Dhawan has emerged as the highest-paid star of the cast. The actor, who plays the lead role of Sunny, is reportedly charging between Rs 15 crore for the film.

Sharing the screen with him, Janhvi Kapoor, the female lead, has received a paycheck of around Rs 5 crore. Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra will be seen as the parallel leads and took home Rs 1 crore each.

The film also features Maniesh Paul as Kukku, the wedding planner. He reportedly charged Rs 70 lakh for his part. Meanwhile, actor Akshay Oberoi is said to have charged close to Rs 70 lakh.

With these figures, Varun Dhawan clearly tops the salary chart of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, making him the highest-paid actor in the ensemble cast.