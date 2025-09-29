Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Ticket Booking: How To Book Tickets Online On BookMyShow, Paytm, Or District?

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Ticket Booking: After the underperformance of Dhadak 2 and Homebound, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is all set to bounce back with a new film. Well, we're talking about the much-awaited Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, featuring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles.

Ever since the trailer and songs of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari dropped, the film has been grabbing attention, and the lead actors' on-screen chemistry looks truly promising. Audiences all over India are eagerly counting down the days to catch the film on the big screen.

SUNNY SANSKARI KI TULSI KUMARI RELEASE DATE: ADVANCE BOOKINGS ARE OPEN NOW

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is touted as a romantic comedy that promises laughter, love, and a whirlwind of hilarious chaos. The story follows two former lovers, Sunny and Tulsi, who team up to pretend to be a couple in order to sabotage the weddings of their exes, Ananya and Vikram. However, amid the playful deceptions and comic mix-ups, Sunny and Tulsi find themselves falling in love for real.

The plot kicks off when Sunny's proposal to his girlfriend Ananya, is rejected, as she wants to focus on her career. Soon after, Ananya announces her engagement to Vikram. In a bid to stir jealousy and disrupt their exes' lives, Sunny joins forces with Tulsi Kumari, Vikram's childhood sweetheart. Their pretend romance leads to a cascade of humorous situations-and an unexpected, genuine romance between the two.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Varun Dhawan as Sunny Sanskari, Janhvi Kapoor as Tulsi Kumari, Sanya Malhotra as Ananya, and Rohit Saraf as Vikram, with Akshay Oberoi and Maniesh Paul in supporting roles.

Advance bookings for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari are now live, and fans are rushing to secure their seats. For those planning to book tickets online via platforms like BookMyShow, Paytm, or District, here's a complete guide to ensure a smooth and hassle-free booking experience.

HOW TO BOOK SUNNY SANSKARI KI TULSI KUMARI TICKETS ON BOOKMYSHOW?

Step 1 - Install the App: Download the BookMyShow app from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Step 2 - Set Your Location: Open the app and select your city or state under 'Location' to see nearby theaters.

Step 3 - Find the Movie: Navigate to 'Recommended Movies,' tap on Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, and select 'Book Tickets.'

Step 4 - Choose Preferences: Pick your preferred date, theater, showtime, and number of seats.

Step 5 - Make Payment: Click 'Pay,' accept the terms, and complete your payment using the available options.

Step 6 - Confirm & Save: Save your digital ticket and arrive at the theater on time to enjoy the film.

HOW TO BOOK SUNNY SANSKARI KI TULSI KUMARI TICKETS ON PAYTM SHOW?

Step 1 - Download & Log In: Install the Paytm app on your smartphone and log in using your registered mobile number.

Step 2 - Go to Ticket Booking: Open the app, go to the 'Ticket Book' section, and select 'Movie Tickets.'

Step 3 - Select Movie & City: Enter your city and choose Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari from the available movies list.

Step 4 - Choose Preferences: Pick your date, cinema, showtime, language, and the number of seats you want to book.

Step 5 - Make Payment: Proceed with payment, accept the terms, and complete your booking.

Step 6 - Save Your Ticket: Save your digital ticket after confirmation and arrive at the theater on time to enjoy the film.

HOW TO BOOK SUNNY SANSKARI KI TULSI KUMARI TICKETS ON DISTRICT?

Step 1 - Install & Sign In: Download the District app from Google Play or the Apple App Store. Open it and log in using your mobile number.

Step 2 - Go to Movies: From the home screen, tap 'Movies' and find Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari under the 'Now Showing' section.

Step 3 - Choose Your Show: Select your preferred language, date, cinema, showtime, and number of seats.

Step 4 - Make Payment: Click 'Pay,' accept the terms, and complete your payment using your preferred method.

Step 5 - Save Your E-Ticket: After confirmation, save or screenshot your e-ticket and reach the theater on time to enjoy the movie.