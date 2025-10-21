Thamma Vs Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Day 1 Collection Early Trend: Diwali Clash Raises Heat; WHO's Winning?

Thamma Vs Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Update: This Diwali, the box office is witnessing a major cinematic showdown as two completely different worlds collide on the big screen. Ayushmann Khurrana's Thamma and Harshvardhan Rane's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat hit theatres today (October 21, 2025), turning the festival of lights into a celebration of cinema. With the Diwali holiday boosting footfalls across India, both films are off to a glowing start, setting the perfect festive mood in cinemas nationwide.

On one hand, Thamma, the latest addition to Maddock Films' beloved horror-comedy universe, brings a quirky desi twist to the vampire legend. On the other hand, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat offers an emotional rollercoaster with its passionate romantic storyline.

As fireworks light up the skies, the Diwali 2025 box office battle between Ayushmann Khurrana's vampire saga and Harshvardhan Rane's love story has officially begun - and it's one clash where both entertainment and emotions are running high!

Thamma Day 1 Collection Day 1 Early Trend (Today)

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles and has already sparked massive curiosity among audiences. With this, Maddock Films takes a bold creative leap, expanding the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe (MHCU) beyond ghostly spirits and shapeshifters into a whole new supernatural realm.

According to Sacnilk, Ayushmann's vampire film has already netted around Rs 13.01 cr today (Tuesday, Oct 21) till 5:00 pm.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Collection Day 1 Early Trend (Today)

Headlined by Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, the film dives into the complexities of love, longing, and heartbreak, catering to viewers looking for something more grounded and emotional this festive weekend. The romantic drama's music and chemistry between the leads have already found traction among younger audiences and fans of soulful love stories.

As updated by Sacnilk, EDKD has kick-started its theatrical journey on a low note with an earning of Rs 4.72 cr today till 5:00 pm.

Thamma Vs Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Opening Day Collection Early Trend (First Day)

The box office report card is pretty clear. Ayushmann Khurrana's Thamma has completely overshadowed Harshvardhan Rane's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat in the epic Diwali 2025 battle by a sharp margin of Rs 8.29 cr (approx.).